

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The British pound strengthened against other major currencies in the European session on Thursday.



The pound rose to a 3-day high of 1.1275 against the Swiss franc and a 2-day high of 1.2816 against the U.S. dollar, from early lows of 1.1242 and 1.2787, respectively.



Against the euro and the yen, the pound edged up to 0.8537 and 189.46 from early lows of 0.8558 and 188.82, respectively.



If the pound extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 1.14 against the franc, 1.29 against the greenback, 0.84 against the euro and 191.00 against the yen.



