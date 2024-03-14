The International Collaboration on Cosmetics Safety (ICCS) announced today the election of its new officers of the Board of Directors.

"I look forward to working with the officers who bring strong leadership and advocacy to position ICCS for continued growth and impact. The Board is very engaged in advancing our mission to accelerate the adoption of animal-free safety assessments for cosmetics and their ingredients globally and I'm honored to work with them," said Erin Hill, President and CEO.

The Board chair elected is Charles François Gaudefroy who has more than 30 years of experience in research and development for cosmetics, detergents, and foods with Unilever.

The other officers elected joining Charles François are:

Vice Chair:

Stéphane Dhalluin, Ph.D., Global Head and Director of Human and Environmental Safety Evaluation, L'Oréal

Secretary:

Jon Lalko, Ph.D., Executive Fellow Product Safety and Toxicology, Estée Lauder

Treasurer:

Michael Southall, Ph.D., Research Director Pre-Clinical Strategy, Global Toxicology, Medical Clinical Safety Sciences, Kenvue

About ICCS

The International Collaboration on Cosmetics Safety (ICCS) is a global initiative focused on advancing the adoption of animal-free safety assessment approaches for cosmetics, personal care products and their ingredients. ICCS brings together scientists and experts from cosmetics manufacturers and suppliers, industry associations, and animal protection organizations to drive greater global awareness to accelerate widespread use of animal-free science through research, education and training, and regulatory engagement. www.iccs-cosmetics.org

