docs24, a leading document management solutions provider for the clinical research sector, is proud to announce the establishment of its Global Advisory Board. docs24 welcomes to the Board Dr Jeff Thomis of Thomis Consulting, global information technology professional Elizabeth Theophille, and Devana Solutions Founder President, Barry Lake.

Comprised of three distinguished experts from the CRO and Pharmaceutical sectors, the Advisory Board will provide strategic guidance and insight to docs24 as it continues to innovate and expand its services globally.

"For years, docs24 has been the best kept secret for clinical document management, literally saving millions for clinical trials industry sponsors and CROs, increasing their productivity. I'm excited to join the advisory board of such an innovative company", said Barry Lake, Devana Solutions Founder President.

Dr Jeff Thomis of Thomis Consulting commented, "I am delighted to be a member of the docs24 advisory board to help bring increased value to customers, employees, shareholders, and to healthcare's outcomes".

The formation of the Advisory Board reflects docs24's commitment to excellence and its dedication to fostering collaborations with thought leaders in the sector. The Board members bring a wealth of experience and expertise in business operations and management, innovative technologies, and clinical development.

"We, at docs24 are thrilled and honoured to have three prestigious business leaders from CRO, Pharma, and Site Networks join our global advisory team. Their wisdom and guidance will be critical in helping us navigate our way through the next period of substantial growth and they will provide us with challenges on how and where we take our business solutions next. We are all incredibly excited to be working with Jeff, Liz, and Barry," said Jim Rae, CEO at docs24.

With Board members from around the globe, the diverse backgrounds and perspectives that make up the Global Advisory Board reflect the multidisciplinary nature of the life sciences industry. Moving forward, the Advisory Board will convene regularly with docs24's leadership to provide strategic guidance.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240314598691/en/

Contacts:

Bayli Moore

Marketing Executive at docs24

bayli.moore@docs24.co.uk