LinkShadow NDR is Recognized as a Leader on the Frost Radar Innovation Index 2024

ATHENS, Ga., March 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- LinkShadow, a global leader in intelligent Network Detection and Response (iNDR) reinforced its leadership position on the 2024 Frost Radar for its innovative technology. This substantiates LinkShadow's potential at empowering enterprises to adopt a proactive cybersecurity approach to secure their network and business.

The NDR Frost Radar by Frost and Sullivan aims to assess leading and emerging NDR technologies based on their strategic impact on a customer's NDR adoption journey, as this has become a vital component of a robust cybersecurity strategy. Some of the strategic factors driving NDR adoption include the shifting threat landscape, expanding attack surface, data-driven security and most importantly the ability to ensure future-proof security.

"This recognition highlights LinkShadow's cutting-edge cybersecurity innovation and growth roadmap as a leader in the NDR domain." said Fadi Sharaf, Regional Sales Director, LinkShadow. "This achievement reflects our commitment to continuous innovation. Our focus remains on advanced customization to address the diverse cybersecurity needs of our customers and we are always ready to take on such unique challenges."

Frost & Sullivan recognizes LinkShadow's NDR capabilities as pioneering, distinguishing it in 'Innovation' and 'Growth'. Notably, LinkShadow's intelligent NDR features, like Shadow GPT, a proprietary model seamlessly integrated with iNDR, and the AI-powered engine employing supervised and unsupervised ML, alongside deep learning methodologies, enable real-time threat detection, investigation, and response. These innovations stand out amidst many others, as highlighted by Frost & Sullivan.

LinkShadow is distinguished in the Frost Radar as a top player in the Innovation Index, thanks to its unique NDR approach. Offering customization at various tiers and introducing cutting-edge features such as predictive analysis via virtual reality, it demonstrates innovation. The integration of advanced AI and ML capabilities for alert correlation showcases a forward-thinking approach, distinguishing it from its competitors.

Frost & Sullivan Report:

https://www.linkshadow.com/LinkShadow-NDR-Recognized-as-a-Leader-in-Frost-Radar-Innovation-Index

About LinkShadow

LinkShadow is a US-registered company with regional offices in the Middle East. Pioneered by a highly skilled team with a vision to formulate a next-generation cybersecurity solution that provides unparalleled detection of even the most sophisticated threats. LinkShadow was built with the vision of enhancing organizations' defenses against advanced cyber-attacks, zero-day malware, and ransomware, while simultaneously gaining rapid insight into the effectiveness of their existing security investments.

Visit www.linkshadow.com

Ann Paterson | VP of Marketing

LinkShadow | E: ann@linkshadow.com

Tel: +1 877 267 7313

Infographic - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2361634/LinkShadow_Infographic.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/linkshadow-ndr-is-recognized-as-a-leader-on-the-frost-radar-innovation-index-2024-302088086.html