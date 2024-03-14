

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Oil prices were up about 1 percent on Thursday, extending overnight's nearly 3 percent rally after Ukraine attacked major Russian oil refineries with drones and the EIA and API reported lower U.S. stockpiles.



Benchmark Brent crude futures jumped 0.8 percent to $84.68 a barrel in European trade, while WTI crude futures were up 0.9 percent at $80.44.



Supply disruptions in Russia due to continued attacks by Ukrainian drones on Russian oil refineries boosted prices.



It is estimated that the attacks deep inside Russia have damaged around 12 percent of the country's total oil-processing capacity.



Meanwhile, an unexpected draw in U.S. inventories pointed to rising demand.



Data released by the Energy Information Administration (EIA) showed crude inventories in the U.S. dropped by 1.5 million barrels last week.



Gasoline stockpiles dropped by about 5.7 million barrels last week, as against expectations for a decline of 1.9 million barrels, while distillate stocks increased by 888,000 barrels, as against expectations of a 150,000-barrel decline.



A report from the American Petroleum Institute earlier this week also indicated a significant reduction in U.S. crude stockpiles.



The API data revealed a 5.5 million-barrel decrease in inventories for the week, marking the first decline in seven weeks.



In its monthly oil market report published today, the International Energy Agency (IEA) has raised the 2024 global oil demand growth forecast by 110,000 bpd to 1.3 mln bpd.



