Rightmove Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, March 14





14 March 2024

RIGHTMOVE PLC

DIRECTOR / PDMR SHAREHOLDINGS

Rightmove plc confirms that Alison Dolan, Chief Financial Officer, exercised 52,618 nil cost options over ordinary shares of 0.1p each, due to expire in March 2025, and sold 25,257 shares to satisfy the income tax and national insurance liabilities due in connection with the exercise on 13 March 2024. The shares were sold at an average price of £5.68 per share.

Following this transaction, Alison has a beneficial shareholding of 29,541 shares.

Name and contact number for enquiries:

Amy Murphy, Head of PR

Press@Rightmove.co.uk

Carolyn Pollard

Company Secretary

CompanySecretary@Rightmove.co.uk



NOTIFICATION OF TRANSACTIONS BY

PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES