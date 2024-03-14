Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 14, 2024) - Midnight Sun Mining Corp. (TSXV: MMA) (OTC Pink: MDNGF) (the "Company" or "Midnight Sun") is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Darin Wagner to the Company's Advisory Board.

Al Fabbro, Midnight Sun's President & CEO, stated: "As we move forward with the exploration of our flagship Solwezi Project, it is imperative that we continue to bolster our team. The breadth of experience Darin brings, particularly with his experience in Africa and successfully leading a number of M&A transactions, will be invaluable to Midnight Sun. With our recently announced Dumbwa earn-in with KoBold Metals, we gained a world-class partner. We are now building the bench strength of our internal team, to position Midnight Sun for success as we move forward at Solwezi. We are confident in saying that the quality of the individuals involved with our project are a reflection of the quality of the Solwezi Project itself."

Mr. Wagner stated: "It is increasingly rare to find a junior explorer like Midnight Sun with a highly successful exploration team making new discoveries in the stomping grounds of major copper producers. Solwezi is a rare asset amongst junior explorers as evidenced by the strong third-party interest in helping to move the project forward. The recent agreement with KoBold Metals is a hugely significant milestone and shareholders should be excited about what this means for the project. I congratulate Al and his team for their foresight in finding a path to move the project forward, while protecting the upside for Midnight Sun's shareholders in today's challenging markets. As one of those shareholders I am thrilled by the recent developments at Solwezi and looking forward to being a part of the excitement in the months ahead."

Mr. Wagner is a Professional Geologist with extensive experience building and leading exploration stage companies, as well as guiding mineral exploration programs globally. He has been directly involved in a number of M&A transactions and helped to raise several hundred million dollars for mineral exploration since 1999.

In 1999 Mr. Wagner became Vice President, Exploration for New Millennium Metals Corp. which was successfully merged with Platinum Group Metals Ltd. in 2002. Mr. Wagner served as Exploration Manager for Platinum Group Metals through the acquisition, discovery, and initial delineation of the multi-million-ounce Maseve PGE mine in South Africa.

Mr. Wagner became President of Sydney Resource Corp. in 2005 and helped steer the successful merger with Band Ore Resources to form West Timmins Mining Inc. in 2006. He then served as President, CEO, Director, and Qualified Person for West Timmins Mining through the discovery of the high-grade Thunder Creek and 144 gold deposits - which form part of the Timmins West Mine Complex in Timmins, Ontario. He oversaw the acquisition of West Timmins by Lake Shore Gold in an all-share deal valued at $424 million which was completed in 2009.

He then founded Canadian explorer Balmoral Resources Ltd. and served as its President and CEO through a series of gold and base metal discoveries culminating in its 2020 acquisition by Wallbridge Mining Company Ltd. in an all-share deal valued on closing at $160 million. Mr. Wagner was also a co-founder of Falco Resources, a founding director of NewCastle Gold (acquired by Equinox Gold in 2017) and served as an advisor to the management of Nova Royalty Corp. up to its recent acquisition by Metalla Royalty and Streaming. He currently acts as a technical advisor to MAG Silver and to newly listed Dryden Gold.

About Midnight Sun

Midnight Sun is focused on exploring our flagship Solwezi Project, located in Zambia. Situated in the heart of the Zambia-Congo Copperbelt, the second largest copper producing region in the world, our property is vast and highly prospective. Our Solwezi Project is surrounded by world-class producing copper mines, including Africa's largest copper mining complex right next door, First Quantum's Kansanshi Mine. Led by an experienced geological team with multiple discoveries and mines around the world to their credit, Midnight Sun intends to find and develop Zambia's next generational copper deposit.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF MIDNIGHT SUN MINING CORP.

Al Fabbro

President & CEO

For Further Information Contact:

Adrian O'Brien

Director of Marketing and Communications

Tel: +1 604 809 6890

Em: adrian@midnightsunmining.com

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS NEWS RELEASE.

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the applicable Canadian securities legislation that are based on expectations, estimates, assumptions and projections as at the date of this news release. The information in this news release about the timing and ability of the Company and the earn-in agreement with KoBold; and any other information herein that is not a historical fact may be "forward looking statements". Any statement that involves discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions, future events or performance (which may, but not always, include phrases such as "anticipates", "plans", "scheduled", "believed" or "intends" or variations of such words and phrases or stating that certain actions, events or results "may" or "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken to occur or be achieved) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking statements and are intended to identify forward-looking statements.

Although the forward-looking statements contained in this news release are based upon what management believes, or believed at the time, to be reasonable assumptions, the Company cannot assure readers that actual results will be consistent with such forward-looking statements, as there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. Neither the Company nor any other person assumes responsibility for the accuracy and completeness of any such forward-looking statements. The Company does not undertake, and assumes no obligation, to update or revise any such forward-looking statements or forward-looking information contained herein to reflect new events or circumstances, except as may be required by law.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/201660

SOURCE: Midnight Sun Mining Corp.