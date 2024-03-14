

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Switzerland's producer and import prices declined for the tenth straight month in February, data from the Federal Statistical Office showed on Thursday.



Producer and import prices dropped 2.0 percent year-on-year in February, slower than the 2.3 percent fall in the previous month.



The producer price index dropped 0.3 percent annually in February, while import prices registered a sharp decrease of 5.4 percent.



On a monthly basis, producer and import prices edged up 0.1 percent in February versus a 0.5 percent fall in the prior month. It was the first increase in eight months.



The monthly increase was largely attributed to higher costs for petroleum and natural gas as well as petroleum products. In contrast, chemical products became cheaper.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Video-Workshop: Das kleine Einmaleins der Charttechnik In diesem kostenlosen Video-Workshop von Stefan Klotter lernen Sie alles über Charttechnik. Lassen Sie sich diesen kostenfreien Workshop nicht entgehen! Hier klicken