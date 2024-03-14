

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Auna S.A. has launched initial public offering of 30 million class A ordinary shares. The company is seeking to raise approximately $420.0 million based on the mid-point of the price range for the offering which is between $13.00 and $15.00 per class A share. The class A shares are expected to be listed on the NYSE under the ticker, AUNA.



Auna operates hospitals and clinics in Mexico, Peru and Colombia and provides prepaid healthcare plans in Peru. As of December 31, 2023, Auna's network included 31 healthcare network facilities.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Video-Workshop: Das kleine Einmaleins der Charttechnik In diesem kostenlosen Video-Workshop von Stefan Klotter lernen Sie alles über Charttechnik. Lassen Sie sich diesen kostenfreien Workshop nicht entgehen! Hier klicken