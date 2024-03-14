GOODLETTSVILLE, Tenn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dollar General Corporation (NYSE: DG) today reported financial results for its fiscal year 2023 fourth quarter (13 weeks) and fiscal year (52 weeks) ended February 2, 2024 ("fiscal 2023").

Note: Dollar General's results for the fiscal full year and fourth quarter ended February 3, 2023 ("fiscal 2022") contain an additional, non-comparable week, or the "53rd week", when compared to the full year and fourth quarter results for the respective 52- and 13-week periods ended February 2, 2024. By definition, the Company's same-store sales growth calculations do not include the non-comparable 53rd week in the fiscal 2022 periods. Financial metrics discussed in this release, such as net sales, operating income, net income and earnings per share ("EPS"), are calculated in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP") and therefore include the 53rd week for the applicable fiscal 2022 periods.

Fourth Quarter Net Sales Decreased 3.4% to $9.9 Billion; Fiscal Year Net Sales Increased 2.2% to $38.7 Billion

Fourth Quarter Same-Store Sales Increased 0.7%; Fiscal Year Same-Store Sales Increased 0.2%

Fourth Quarter Operating Profit Decreased 37.9% to $579.7 Million; Fiscal Year Operating Profit Decreased 26.5% to $2.4 Billion

Fourth Quarter Diluted EPS Decreased 38.2% to $1.83; Fiscal Year Diluted EPS Decreased 29.3% to $7.55

Annual Cash Flows From Operations Increased 20.5% to $2.4 Billion

Board of Directors Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.59 per share

" We were pleased to deliver fourth quarter top and bottom-line results at the upper end of our internal expectations," said Todd Vasos, Dollar General's chief executive officer. " With customer traffic growth and market share gains during the quarter, we believe our actions are resonating with customers as they turn to Dollar General for our unique combination of value and convenience."

" We have made solid progress executing on our Back to Basics strategy, which we believe supported our improved operational performance during the quarter. While we are pleased with the operational improvement we have seen, we believe that significant opportunity remains, as we continue to focus on enhancing the way we support our teams and serve our customers."

" I want to thank our associates for their resilience and commitment to serving our customers every day. Looking ahead, we are excited about our plans for 2024 and are confident that we are taking the right actions to further solidify our foundation for future growth and create sustainable long-term value for our shareholders."

Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2023 Highlights

Net sales decreased 3.4% to $9.9 billion in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2023 compared to $10.2 billion in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2022, which included net sales for the 53rd week of $678.1 million. The net sales decrease was primarily driven by the period containing one less week of sales than the prior year period, as well as the impact of store closures; partially offset by positive sales contributions from new stores and growth in same-store sales. Same-store sales increased 0.7% compared to the fourth quarter of fiscal 2022, driven by an increase in customer traffic, partially offset by a decrease in average transaction amount. Same-store sales in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2023 included growth in the consumables category, partially offset by declines in each of the home products, seasonal, and apparel categories.

Gross profit as a percentage of net sales was 29.5% in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2023 compared to 30.9% in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2022, a decrease of 138 basis points. This gross profit rate decrease was primarily attributable to increased shrink and inventory markdowns, lower inventory markups, and a greater proportion of sales coming from the consumables category, which generally has a lower gross profit rate than other product categories. These factors were partially offset by a lower LIFO provision and decreased transportation costs.

Selling, general and administrative expenses ("SG&A") as a percentage of net sales were 23.6% in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2023 compared to 21.7% in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2022, an increase of 189 basis points. The primary expenses that were a greater percentage of net sales in the current year period were retail labor, store occupancy costs, depreciation and amortization, repairs and maintenance, and other services purchased, including debit and credit card transaction fees. These factors were partially offset by a decrease in incentive compensation.

Operating profit for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2023 decreased 37.9% to $579.7 million compared to $933.2 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2022.

Interest expense for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2023 increased 3.1% to $77.1 million compared to $74.8 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2022.

The effective income tax rate in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2023 was 20.0% compared to 23.2% in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2022. This lower effective income tax rate was primarily due to the effect of certain rate-impacting items (such as federal tax credits) on lower earnings before taxes, and a lower state effective rate resulting from increased recognition of state tax credits.

The Company reported net income of $401.8 million for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2023, a decrease of 39.0% compared to $659.1 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2022. Diluted EPS decreased 38.2% to $1.83 for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2023 compared to diluted EPS of $2.96 in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2022.

Fiscal Year 2023 Highlights

Fiscal 2023 net sales increased 2.2% to $38.7 billion compared to $37.8 billion in fiscal 2022, which included net sales for the 53rd week of $678.1 million. The net sales increase was primarily driven by positive sales contributions from new stores and growth in same-store sales, partially offset by the impact of store closures. Same-store sales increased 0.2% compared to fiscal 2022, driven by an increase in customer traffic, partially offset by a decline in average transaction amount. Same-store sales increased in the consumables category, and declined in the home products, seasonal and apparel categories.

Gross profit as a percentage of net sales was 30.3% in fiscal 2023, compared to 31.2% in fiscal 2022, a decrease of 94 basis points. The gross profit rate decrease in 2023 was primarily driven by increased shrink and inventory markdowns, lower inventory markups, a greater proportion of sales coming from the lower margin consumables sales category, and increased damages. These factors were partially offset by a lower LIFO provision and decreased transportation costs.

SG&A as a percentage of net sales was 24.0% in fiscal 2023 compared to 22.4% in fiscal 2022, an increase of 153 basis points. The primary expenses that were a higher percentage of net sales in the current year were retail labor, store occupancy costs, depreciation and amortization, repairs and maintenance, and other services purchased, including debit and credit card transaction fees. These factors were partially offset by a decrease in incentive compensation.

Operating profit for fiscal 2023 decreased 26.5% to $2.4 billion compared to $3.3 billion in fiscal 2022.

Interest expense for fiscal 2023 increased 54.7% to $327 million compared to $211 million in fiscal 2022, primarily driven by higher average borrowings and higher interest rates.

The effective income tax rate in fiscal 2023 was 21.6% compared to 22.5% in fiscal 2022. This lower effective income tax rate was primarily due to the effect of certain rate-impacting items (such as federal tax credits) on lower earnings before taxes, and a lower state effective rate resulting from increased recognition of state tax credits compared to fiscal 2022.

The Company reported net income of $1.7 billion for fiscal 2023, a decrease of 31.2% compared to $2.4 billion in fiscal 2022. Diluted EPS decreased 29.3% to $7.55 for fiscal 2023 compared to diluted EPS of $10.68 in fiscal year 2022. The decrease in diluted EPS includes estimated negative impacts of approximately four percentage points due to lapping the fiscal 2022 53rd week, and approximately four percentage points due to higher interest expense in fiscal 2023.

Merchandise Inventories

As of February 2, 2024, total merchandise inventories, at cost, were $7.0 billion compared to $6.8 billion as of February 3, 2023, a decrease of 1.1% on a per-store basis.

Capital Expenditures

Total additions to property and equipment in fiscal 2023 were $1.7 billion, including approximately: $683 million for improvements, upgrades, remodels and relocations of existing stores; $542 million for distribution and transportation-related projects; $390 million related to store facilities, primarily for leasehold improvements, fixtures and equipment in new stores; and $67 million for information systems upgrades and technology-related projects. During fiscal year 2023, the Company opened 987 new stores, remodeled 2,007 stores, and relocated 129 stores.

Share Repurchases

In fiscal 2023, as planned, the Company did not repurchase any shares under its share repurchase program. The total remaining authorization for future repurchases was $1.4 billion at the end of fiscal 2023.

Under the authorization, repurchases may be made from time to time in open market transactions, including pursuant to trading plans adopted in accordance with Rule 10b5-1 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, or in privately negotiated transactions. The timing, manner and number of shares repurchased will depend on a variety of factors, including price, market conditions, compliance with the covenants and restrictions under the Company's debt agreements, cash requirements, excess debt capacity, results of operations, financial condition and other factors. The authorization has no expiration date. See also " Fiscal Year 2024 Financial Guidance and Store Growth Outlook."

Dividend

On March 13, 2024, the Company's Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.59 per share on the Company's common stock, payable on or before April 23, 2024 to shareholders of record on April 9, 2024. While the Board of Directors currently intends to continue regular cash dividends, the declaration and amount of future dividends are subject to the sole discretion of the Board and will depend upon, among other things, the Company's results of operations, cash requirements, financial condition, contractual restrictions, excess debt capacity, and other factors the Board may deem relevant in its sole discretion.

Fiscal Year 2024 Financial Guidance and Store Growth Outlook

For the 52-week fiscal year ending January 31, 2025 ("fiscal year 2024"), the Company expects the following:

Net sales growth in the range of approximately 6.0% to 6.7%

Same-store sales growth in the range of 2.0% to 2.7%

Diluted EPS in the range of approximately $6.80 to $7.55 The Company currently anticipates an estimated negative impact to EPS of approximately $0.50 due to higher incentive compensation expense Diluted EPS guidance assumes an effective tax rate in the range of approximately 22.5% to 23.5%

Capital expenditures, including those related to investments in the Company's strategic initiatives, in the range of $1.3 billion to $1.4 billion

The Company is also reiterating its plans to execute approximately 2,385 real estate projects in fiscal year 2024, including approximately 800 new store openings, 1,500 remodels, and 85 store relocations.

The Company's guidance assumes no share repurchases in fiscal year 2024.

Fiscal Year 2024 First Quarter Financial Guidance

For the 13-week quarter ending May 3, 2024, the Company currently expects a same-store sales increase of 1.5% to 2.0%, and Diluted EPS in the range of $1.50 to $1.60.

" We are encouraged by the progress we are making with our efforts in getting Back to the Basics, and we anticipate the benefit of these actions will continue to grow as we move throughout fiscal year 2024," said Kelly Dilts, Dollar General's chief financial officer. " While we anticipate the first quarter will be pressured by our lowest expected same-store-sales increase of any quarter in fiscal 2024, as well as the annualization of prior year headwinds such as retail labor and shrink, we are focused on delivering our full year plans, including anticipated strong EPS growth in the back half of the year."

Conference Call Information

About Dollar General Corporation

Dollar General Corporation (NYSE: DG) is proud to serve as America's neighborhood general store. Founded in 1939, Dollar General lives its mission of Serving Others every day by providing access to affordable products and services for its customers, career opportunities for its employees, and literacy and education support for its hometown communities. As of February 2, 2024, the Company's 19,986 Dollar General, DG Market, DGX and pOpshelf stores across the United States and Mi Súper Dollar General stores in Mexico provide everyday essentials including food, health and wellness products, cleaning and laundry supplies, self-care and beauty items, and seasonal décor from our high-quality private brands alongside many of the world's most trusted brands such as Coca Cola, PepsiCo/Frito-Lay, General Mills, Hershey, J.M. Smucker, Kraft, Mars, Nestlé, Procter & Gamble and Unilever.

DOLLAR GENERAL CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES Consolidated Balance Sheets (In thousands) (Unaudited) February 2 February 3, 2024 2023 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 537,283 $ 381,576 Merchandise inventories 6,994,266 6,760,733 Income taxes receivable 112,262 135,775 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 366,913 302,925 Total current assets 8,010,724 7,581,009 Net property and equipment 6,087,722 5,236,309 Operating lease assets 11,098,228 10,670,014 Goodwill 4,338,589 4,338,589 Other intangible assets, net 1,199,700 1,199,700 Other assets, net 60,628 57,746 Total assets $ 30,795,591 $ 29,083,367 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Current portion of long-term obligations $ 768,645 $ - Current portion of operating lease liabilities 1,387,083 1,288,939 Accounts payable 3,587,374 3,552,991 Accrued expenses and other 971,890 1,036,919 Income taxes payable 10,709 8,919 Total current liabilities 6,725,701 5,887,768 Long-term obligations 6,231,539 7,009,399 Long-term operating lease liabilities 9,703,499 9,362,761 Deferred income taxes 1,133,784 1,060,906 Other liabilities 251,949 220,761 Total liabilities 24,046,472 23,541,595 Commitments and contingencies Shareholders' equity: Preferred stock - - Common stock 192,206 191,718 Additional paid-in capital 3,757,005 3,693,871 Retained earnings 2,799,415 1,656,140 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 493 43 Total shareholders' equity 6,749,119 5,541,772 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 30,795,591 $ 29,083,367

DOLLAR GENERAL CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES Consolidated Statements of Income (In thousands, except per share amounts) (Unaudited) For the Quarter Ended (13 Weeks) (14 Weeks) February 2 % of Net February 3, % of Net 2024 Sales 2023 Sales Net sales $ 9,858,514 100.00 % $ 10,202,907 100.00 % Cost of goods sold 6,952,178 70.52 7,054,590 69.14 Gross profit 2,906,336 29.48 3,148,317 30.86 Selling, general and administrative expenses 2,326,682 23.60 2,215,143 21.71 Operating profit 579,654 5.88 933,174 9.15 Interest expense 77,117 0.78 74,818 0.73 Income before income taxes 502,537 5.10 858,356 8.41 Income tax expense 100,724 1.02 199,221 1.95 Net income $ 401,813 4.08 % $ 659,135 6.46 % Earnings per share: Basic $ 1.83 $ 2.97 Diluted $ 1.83 $ 2.96 Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 219,585 221,564 Diluted 219,893 222,702 For the Year Ended (52 Weeks) (53 Weeks) February 2 % of Net February 3, % of Net 2024 Sales 2023 Sales Net sales $ 38,691,609 100.00 % $ 37,844,863 100.00 % Cost of goods sold 26,972,585 69.71 26,024,765 68.77 Gross profit 11,719,024 30.29 11,820,098 31.23 Selling, general and administrative expenses 9,272,724 23.97 8,491,796 22.44 Operating profit 2,446,300 6.32 3,328,302 8.79 Interest expense 326,781 0.84 211,273 0.56 Other (income) expense - 0.00 415 0.00 Income before income taxes 2,119,519 5.48 3,116,614 8.24 Income tax expense 458,245 1.18 700,625 1.85 Net income $ 1,661,274 4.29 % $ 2,415,989 6.38 % Earnings per share: Basic $ 7.57 $ 10.73 Diluted $ 7.55 $ 10.68 Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 219,415 225,148 Diluted 219,938 226,297

DOLLAR GENERAL CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (In thousands) (Unaudited) For the Year Ended (52 Weeks) (53 Weeks) February 2 February 3, 2024 2023 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 1,661,274 $ 2,415,989 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash from operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 848,793 724,877 Deferred income taxes 72,847 235,299 Noncash share-based compensation 51,891 72,712 Other noncash (gains) and losses 88,982 530,530 Change in operating assets and liabilities: Merchandise inventories (299,066 ) (1,665,352 ) Prepaid expenses and other current assets (63,576 ) (65,102 ) Accounts payable 36,940 (194,722 ) Accrued expenses and other liabilities (39,189 ) (25,409 ) Income taxes 25,303 (37,517 ) Other 7,599 (6,750 ) Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 2,391,798 1,984,555 Cash flows from investing activities: Purchases of property and equipment (1,700,222 ) (1,560,582 ) Proceeds from sales of property and equipment 6,199 5,236 Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities (1,694,023 ) (1,555,346 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Issuance of long-term obligations 1,498,260 2,296,053 Repayments of long-term obligations (19,723 ) (911,330 ) Net increase (decrease) in commercial paper outstanding (1,501,900 ) 1,447,600 Borrowings under revolving credit facilities 500,000 - Repayments of borrowings under revolving credit facilities (500,000 ) - Costs associated with issuance of debt (12,438 ) (16,925 ) Repurchases of common stock - (2,748,014 ) Payments of cash dividends (517,979 ) (493,726 ) Other equity and related transactions 11,712 33,880 Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities (542,068 ) (392,462 ) Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 155,707 36,747 Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 381,576 344,829 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 537,283 $ 381,576 Supplemental cash flow information: Cash paid for: Interest $ 352,473 $ 195,312 Income taxes $ 359,578 $ 500,814 Supplemental schedule of non-cash investing and financing activities: Right of use assets obtained in exchange for new operating lease liabilities $ 1,804,934 $ 1,836,718 Purchases of property and equipment awaiting processing for payment, included in Accounts payable $ 148,137 $ 150,694

DOLLAR GENERAL CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES Selected Additional Information (Unaudited) Sales by Category (in thousands) For the Quarter Ended (13 Weeks) (14 Weeks) February 2 February 3, 2024 2023 % Change Consumables $ 7,897,564 $ 8,054,072 -1.9 % Seasonal 1,104,316 1,191,702 -7.3 % Home products 581,501 658,398 -11.7 % Apparel 275,133 298,735 -7.9 % Net sales $ 9,858,514 $ 10,202,907 -3.4 % For the Year Ended (52 Weeks) (53 Weeks) February 2 February 3, 2024 2023 % Change Consumables $ 31,342,595 $ 30,155,218 3.9 % Seasonal 4,083,790 4,182,815 -2.4 % Home products 2,163,806 2,332,411 -7.2 % Apparel 1,101,418 1,174,419 -6.2 % Net sales $ 38,691,609 $ 37,844,863 2.2 % Store Activity For the 52 Weeks Ended (52 Weeks) (53 Weeks) February 2 February 3, 2024 2023 Beginning store count 19,104 18,130 New store openings 987 1,039 Store closings (105 ) (65 ) Net new stores 882 974 Ending store count 19,986 19,104 Total selling square footage (000's) 151,095 142,987 Growth rate (square footage) 5.7 % 6.3 %

