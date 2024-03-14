Acer Reports FY2023 Net Income of NT$4.93 Billion and Announces NT$1.6 Cash Dividend Per Share

TAIPEI, March 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Acer Inc. (TWSE: 2353) announced today its financial results for the fourth quarter of 2023 and fiscal 2023 ended December 31. In the fourth quarter, Acer reported consolidated revenues of NT$63.15 billion, gross profits of NT$6.91 billion with 10.9% margin, operating income of NT$1.39 billion with 2.2% margin, and net income [1] of NT$1.02 billion with earning-per-share (EPS) of NT$0.34.

For the full year of 2023, consolidated revenues reached NT$241.31 billion, gross profits of NT$25.82 billion with 10.7% margin, operating income was NT$4.23 billion with 1.8% margin, and net income was NT$4.93 billion with earning-per-share (EPS) of NT$1.64.

Acer's computer and display business has returned to the right track of profitability and seasonality while inventory is under control. The company is optimistic about the business opportunities that artificial intelligence brings and considers Generative AI to become a megatrend in 2024 and beyond.

Acer's strategy to build multiple business engines continued to make progress. Three subsidiaries went public during 2023 to reach a total of 12 public subsidiaries by year end. Businesses other than computers and displays contributed 42.8% of the operating income in 2023.

The Board has approved a cash dividend of NT$1.6 per share, based on ex-dividend record date of June 26 for distribution on July 25. The annual shareholders' meeting will be held on May 31, 2024, at the Aspire Resort in Taoyuan.

[1] Net income is reported as profit-after-tax in Acer's financial statements

