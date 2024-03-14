

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Dollar General Corporation (DG) revealed earnings for fourth quarter that decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.



The company's earnings totaled $401.81 million, or $1.83 per share. This compares with $659.14 million, or $2.96 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.75 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 3.3% to $9.86 billion from $10.20 billion last year.



Dollar General Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q4): $401.81 Mln. vs. $659.14 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $1.83 vs. $2.96 last year. -Revenue (Q4): $9.86 Bln vs. $10.20 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $1.50 to $1.60



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Video-Workshop: Das kleine Einmaleins der Charttechnik In diesem kostenlosen Video-Workshop von Stefan Klotter lernen Sie alles über Charttechnik. Lassen Sie sich diesen kostenfreien Workshop nicht entgehen! Hier klicken