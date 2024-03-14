

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Close on the heels of the firmer-than-expected CPI update for February on Tuesday, markets now await the producer price inflation and retail sales updates from the U.S on Thursday. Producer prices are seen steady whereas Retail Sales is expected to rebound.



Wall Street Futures indicate modest gains. Major European benchmarks are trading mostly higher, with CAC 40 and DAX hitting fresh peaks. Asian shares finished mostly lower.



The Dollar Index has edged up. Bond yields mostly hardened. Crude oil prices moved higher amidst an unexpected decline in inventories in the U.S. Gold slipped ahead of the release of the producer price inflation readings from the U.S. Cryptocurrencies are trading mixed whereas Bitcoin touched a fresh all-time-high.



Here is a glimpse of the major world markets at this hour.



Stock Indexes:



DJIA (US30) at 39,161.90, up 0.30% S&P 500 (US500) at 5,181.70, up 0.32% Germany's DAX at 18,009.85, up 0.13% U.K.'s FTSE 100 at 7,764.62, down 0.10% France's CAC 40 at 8,206.51, up 0.85% Euro Stoxx 50 at 5,024.55, up 0.48% Japan's Nikkei 225 at 38,867.00, up 0.46% Australia's S&P ASX 200 at 7,713.60, down 0.20% China's Shanghai Composite at 3,038.23, down 0.18% Hong Kong's Hang Seng at 16,961.66, down 0.71%



Currencies:



EUR/USD at 1.0939, down 0.06% GBP/USD at 1.2815, up 0.15% USD/JPY at 147.81, up 0.05% AUD/USD at 0.6623, up 0.05% USD/CAD at 1.3468, down 0.01% Dollar Index at 102.86, up 0.07%



Ten-Year Govt Bond Yields:



U.S. at 4.196%, up 0.10% Germany at 2.3655%, up 0.45% France at 2.796%, up 0.18% U.K. at 4.0550%, up 0.80% Japan at 0.770%, down 1.41%



Commodities:



Brent Oil Futures (May) at $84.67, up 0.76%. Crude Oil WTI Futures (Apr) at $80.48, up 0.95%. Gold Futures (Apr) at $2,175.15, down 0.26%.



Cryptocurrencies:



Bitcoin at $73,233.21, down 0.04% Ethereum at $3,979.66, down 1.68% BNB at $610.75, up 4.95% Solana at $172.48, up 13.52% XRP at $0.6954, up 0.54%.



