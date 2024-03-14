

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - SpaceX is set to launch its massive Starship rocket for a test flight during a 110-minute window that opens at 8 AM ET Thursday.



The most powerful launch system ever developed is making a third attempt after the previous two test flights in 2023 failed to land in the orbit and exploded.



Its mission is the SpaceX CEO Elon Musk's dream project of landing humans on Mars for the first time.



Starship is also the spacecraft selected by NASA to send U.S astronauts to the moon after more than half a century as part of its Artemis program.



SpaceX set the Thursday launch schedule after getting permission by the Federal Aviation Administration.



FAA, which licenses commercial rocket launches, said in a statement Wednesday that it 'determined SpaceX met all safety, environmental, policy and financial responsibility requirements.'



SpaceX said Starship's second flight test, on November 18, achieved a number of major milestones and provided invaluable data to continue rapidly developing spacecraft.



'The third flight test aims to build on what we've learned from previous flights while attempting a number of ambitious objectives, including the successful ascent burn of both stages, opening and closing Starship's payload door, a propellant transfer demonstration during the upper stage's coast phase, the first ever re-light of a Raptor engine while in space, and a controlled re-entry of Starship,' said the Hawthorne-based spacecraft manufacturer.



It will also fly a new trajectory, with targeted splashdown in the Indian Ocean.



'This new flight path enables us to attempt new techniques like in-space engine burns while maximizing public safety.'



