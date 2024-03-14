

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The Federal Aviation Administration has proposed a $280,000 penalty against Southern Airways Express for allegedly using an unqualified co-pilot on revenue flights.



The FAA alleges that between October 1 and October 12, 2022, the company operated three Cessna Caravan airplanes on 32 commercial flights with a co-pilot who had not passed recent written or oral tests or a competency check.



The flights occurred between Washington Dulles International Airport in Virginia and Morgantown Municipal Airport in West Virginia.



By using an unqualified pilot, Southern Airways Express operated the aircraft in a careless or reckless manner that endangered lives and property, the US aviation regulator alleges.



The company has 30 days after receiving the FAA's penalty letter to respond to the agency.



