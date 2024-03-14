Hazeltree, a leader in active treasury and intelligent operations technology for the alternative asset industry, today unveiled version 11, a series of enhancements to its treasury and liquidity management platform. Hedge fund and private markets clients will benefit from enhanced user experience, increased ease of remote access, and more robust security, allowing processing of transactions on the Hazeltree platform from anywhere at any time, as hybrid work models become the norm.

"These enhancements showcase our commitment to innovation and helping our clients thrive in today's dynamic alternative asset management industry," said Stephanie Miller, CEO of Hazeltree. "We have extensive plans for continued updates in the year ahead as we continue to scale the business and expand our product suite."

Available immediately, this quarter's release brings elevated security and mobility, improving the efficiency of financial operations for clients. Key functionality includes:

Secure remote access : Removal of the requirement for IP whitelisting allows clients to access Hazeltree solutions from a laptop or remote work location.

: Removal of the requirement for IP whitelisting allows clients to access Hazeltree solutions from a laptop or remote work location. Mobile approver app : Allows Hazeltree users to approve or decline transactions, including vouchers and wires, while on the go, on smartphones, tablets, and other devices, and stay in control of workflows. With the app, fund admins can "switch companies" to support multiple clients.

: Allows Hazeltree users to approve or decline transactions, including vouchers and wires, while on the go, on smartphones, tablets, and other devices, and stay in control of workflows. With the app, fund admins can "switch companies" to support multiple clients. Redesigned interface for open trades : Streamlines the collateral and margin process and improves usability for enhanced trading efficiency.

: Streamlines the collateral and margin process and improves usability for enhanced trading efficiency. Cash and bank management upgrades: Bank fees are now parsed, loaded, and shown in "wallets," and wire processing speeds are faster.

"We are very excited to unveil the latest product updates across our alternative asset ecosystem," said Richard Winter, chief technology officer at Hazeltree. "Our extensive security revamp serves as the foundation for new capabilities to allow sophisticated workflows, especially for individuals on the move, solving a particular pain point for clients."

Throughout 2024, Hazeltree will continue to invest in upgrades to its software solutions to meet evolving needs with a focus on treasury management, securities finance and data insights, and transactions and trading. For more information, visit hazeltree.com.

About Hazeltree

Hazeltree provides treasury management, collateral, securities financing, and liquidity planning and execution solutions that streamline processes and data, resulting in significant improvements in workflows and data accessibility. By gaining comprehensive visibility, investment management firms can optimize their fund financial operations even further. This aggregation and optimization create opportunities for superior execution. The Hazeltree solutions are designed specifically for the hedge fund, private markets, and asset management ecosystem, enabling faster time-to-value and empowering ongoing improvement of capabilities.

