LA Kings Players Brighten Spirits at Children's Hospital Los Angeles in Recognition of Make March Matter

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / March 14, 2024 / AEG:

In support of the franchise's on-going partnership with Children's Hospital Los Angeles (CHLA), all active roster players from the LA Kings, including Quinton Byfield, Drew Doughty, Pierre-Luc Dubois, Kevin Fiala, Anze Kopitar and Trevor Moore, volunteered their time to bring joy and inspiration to young patients and their families at CHLA in support of the hospital's annual fundraising initiative, Make March Matter.

From playing card games to air hockey, and coloring to video games, team members spent the day visiting with kids and passing out bobbleheads and signed player cards to leave as mementos for the youth. The players also interacted with hospital staff to show their appreciation for these critical workers who are playing such an important role in the lives of the children.

"Visiting CHLA with my teammates was a chance to bring smiles to the faces of these young patients," said Anze Kopitar, Captain of the LA Kings. "It is a small way that we can help make a difference and support important initiatives like Make March Matter."

The partnership between the LA Kings and CHLA has proven to be a powerful force in raising awareness and support for the hospital's young patients. To date, the LA Kings, through its Kings Care Foundation, have donated more than $3 million to support research at CHLA. Additionally, in October 2023, the sports franchise expanded is partnership with the hospital and committed an additional $1 million to support CHLA's Blood Donor Center, Division of Pediatric Neurosurgery and Sickle Cell Disease Program, among other initiatives.

"The LA Kings are proud to partner with CHLA on these important lifesaving initiatives and to grow awareness for children's health in Los Angeles" said Jen Pope, SVP of Community & Business Development, LA Kings. "Through our long-standing partnership, we aim to not only raise vital funds but also to spotlight the incredible work being done at CHLA and the importance of collective action in ensuring that every child receives the care they need. We are proud of our partnership to date and believe that together we can continue to make a meaningful difference in the lives of children and their families."

CHLA, a nonprofit pediatric academic medical center, offers a wide range of specialty programs and services aimed at improving the health and well-being of children. Make March Matter is an annual fundraising initiative dedicated to raising awareness and support for children's health in Los Angeles. The funds raised during the campaign are directed towards CHLA's pediatric academic medical center, which offers more than 350 specialty programs and services designed to address the diverse needs of young patients. To donate or to learn more about Make March Matter, please click here.

All active roster players from the LA Kings visited Children's Hospital Los Angeles.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from AEG on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: AEG

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/aeg

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: AEG

View the original press release on accesswire.com