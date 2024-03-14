BlackRock Sustainable American Income Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, March 14
NET ASSET VALUE
BLACKROCK SUSTAINABLE AMERICAN INCOME TRUST PLC
549300WWOCXSC241W468
The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock Sustainable American Income Trust PLC at close of business on 13 March 2024 were:
215.55p Capital only
216.80p Including current year income
Notes:
1. Investments have been valued on a bid price basis.
2. Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable deducted on the ex-dividend date.
3. Following the share buyback of 38,200 ordinary shares on 13th March 2024, the Company has 78,337,776 Ordinary Shares in issue, excluding 22,023,529 shares which are held in Treasury.