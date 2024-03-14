DJ Superdry plc: Rule 2.9 Announcement

Superdry plc (SDRY) Superdry plc: Rule 2.9 Announcement 14-March-2024 / 12:08 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 14 March 2024 NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY (IN WHOLE OR IN PART) IN, INTO OR FROM ANY JURSIDICTION, WHERE TO DO SO WOULD CONSITUTE A VIOLATION OF THE RELEVANT LAWS OF SUCH JURISDICTION Superdry Plc ("Superdry" or the "Company") Rule 2.9 Announcement In accordance with Rule 2.9 of the City Code on Takeovers and Mergers (the "Code"), Superdry confirms that, as at the date and time of this announcement, the Company has in issue 99,093,044 ordinary shares of 5 pence each, which carry voting rights of one vote per share. The Company does not hold any ordinary shares in treasury. Therefore, the total number of voting rights in the Company is 99,093,044. The International Securities Identification Number of the ordinary shares is GB00B60BD277. For further information, please contact: Superdry PLC Jennifer Richardson +44 (0) 1242 586643 Company Secretary =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: GB00B60BD277 Category Code: TVR TIDM: SDRY LEI Code: 213800GAQMT2WL7BW361 OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State Sequence No.: 309804 EQS News ID: 1859081 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

March 14, 2024 08:08 ET (12:08 GMT)