

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Retail sales in the U.S. rebounded in the month of February, according to a report released by the Commerce Department on Thursday, although the increase fell short of economist estimates.



The Commerce Department said retail sales climbed by 0.6 percent in February after slumping by a revised 1.1 percent in January.



Economists had expected retail sales to increase by 0.8 percent compared to the 0.8 percent decrease originally reported for the previous month.



Excluding sales by motor vehicle and parts dealers, retail sales rose by 0.3 percent in February after falling by 0.8 percent in January. Ex-auto sales were expected to rise by 0.5 percent.



