

BENTONVILLE (dpa-AFX) - Walmart said its AI-powered logistics technology - Route Optimization- is now available to all businesses as a Software as a Service solution through Walmart Commerce Technologies. Route Optimization provides businesses the use of AI-driven software to optimize driving routes, pack trailers efficiently and minimize miles traveled.



Anshu Bhardwaj, Senior Vice President and Chief Operating Officer, Walmart Global Tech and Walmart Commerce Technologies, said: 'By adopting our at-scale, AI-powered tech, businesses can eliminate the need and expense of developing their own technology, and instead focus on what they do best - serve their customers.'



