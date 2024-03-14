CreditXpert, Inc.: New CreditXpert Platform is Now Available to Xactus Mortgage Lending Clients

BALTIMORE, MD / ACCESSWIRE / March 14, 2024 / CreditXpert, the predictive credit optimization platform that helps lenders expand homeownership opportunities, has announced a collaboration with Xactus, the leading verification innovator for the mortgage industry. The new alliance will allow Xactus' 6,500 clients to easily upgrade to CreditXpert's new credit optimization platform.





"Having Xactus connected to our new platform means that thousands of bank and non-bank mortgage originators can easily integrate credit optimization into their operations," said CreditXpert CEO, Jim Hemmer. "We know that helping borrowers understand their credit score is an opportunity for lenders to lower the cost of homeownership by presenting more compelling offers while improving their margins."

CreditXpert's proprietary predictive algorithms provide highly accurate credit plans that are used daily by mortgage originators to attract more leads, make better offers, and close more loans by offering more affordable financing options for mortgage borrowers.

CreditXpert's new platform helps lenders of any size immediately identify a borrower's credit potential, generate detailed plans with the click of a button and track completion through a single dashboard.

"We have thousands of mortgage originators that currently rely on CreditXpert tools like Wayfinder and What-if Simulator. These credit optimization tools allow our clients to close more loans, lower the cost of homeownership and improve their margins," said Xactus President, Shelley Leonard. "Working with CreditXpert to enable their new platform supports our commitment to helping lenders access tech that enables a modern mortgage experience."

"We are very excited to get our new platform into the hands of originators who understand how important it is to consumers to get the best deal possible on a new home loan," said CreditXpert CEO Jim Hemmer. "Having our new platform enabled for Xactus clients will help us fulfill on our mission to help make homeownership more accessible and affordable for all."

About CreditXpert

CreditXpert, the predictive credit score insight platform, helps mortgage lenders leverage credit to extend better, more compelling financing options to every applicant while it helps them improve profitability in their lending operations. With its enterprise-ready SaaS platform, CreditXpert helps lenders identify an applicant's near-term credit score potential, generate detailed improvement plans and improve margins.

Founded in 2001, CreditXpert is used by more than 60,000 mortgage professionals annually at many of today's most innovative lenders. CreditXpert is redefining the way leading mortgage lenders use credit optimization to make homeownership more accessible and affordable for all.

https://creditxpert.com

About Xactus

Xactus is the leading verification innovator for the mortgage industry. The company has over 6,500 clients ranging from the largest bank and non-bank mortgage originators to credit unions and mortgage brokers. With eight operations centers across the U.S., Xactus collaborates closely with its clients to digitally integrate a 360° approach to verification across their workflows. As a result, lenders can easily access the technology necessary to meet consumer demands for a modern mortgage experience with industry-leading speed, reliability, and accuracy - while also closing more loans more quickly with greater profitability.

For more information, please visit https://xactus.com.

