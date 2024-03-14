The Geneva Group: Geneva Group Announces Acquisition of LaVista Crossing

DEERFIELD BEACH, FL / ACCESSWIRE / March 14, 2024 / The Geneva Group, a leading commercial real estate investment firm, proudly announces the acquisition of LaVista Crossing, a premier 240-unit garden-style apartment complex situated in the vibrant Northlake submarket of Atlanta. The asset represents an incredible value-add opportunity in perhaps one of the strongest rent growth submarkets in Atlanta.

LaVista Crossing

Built in 1970 and recently renovated in 2023, the property consists of a mix of one, two, and three, bedroom floorplans and townhomes. Community amenities include a swimming pool, sun deck, dog park, fitness center, clubhouse, and coffee bar. The property occupies 24.2 acres of prime real estate, offering residents a tranquil yet conveniently located living environment.

This acquisition is part of the firm's strategy to provide investors with the opportunity to participate in income-producing real estate in high-growth markets. This asset is positioned to be a standout with significant value-add potential.

Strategically situated within close proximity to major employers at Emory/CHOA, the Central Perimeter office district, and the I-85 industrial corridor, LaVista Crossing presents an ideal blend of accessibility and desirability.

"You can't find a better location in the Atlanta market for affordability and only twenty minutes outside of Buckhead and Midtown. The property is just steps away from one million square feet of retail including two grocery stores, LA Fitness, Planet Fitness, and many restaurants and everyday shops," says Jarred Elmar, Managing Partner of the Geneva Group.

This purchase brings the company's portfolio to 1.5 million square feet and entry back into multi family. Geneva's portfolio consists of Retail, Industrial, Office, Medical and now Multi family assets once again.

About The Geneva Group:

The Geneva Group is a leading real estate investment firm specializing in acquiring and managing commercial properties for our portfolio. We specialize in value-add and opportunistic strategies in U.S. Real Estate with a current focus on industrial, retail, and multi-family.

