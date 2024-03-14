SonoAsh Engineered Materiels Completes U.S. Department of Energy Technical Assistance Program

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / March 14, 2024 / SonoAsh Engineered Materiels Ltd. (SonoAsh) is pleased to announce it has completed its participation in the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) office of the Manufacturing and Energy Supply Chains (MESC) technical assistance program.





The MESC program's goal is to help small businesses commitment in transitioning or developing manufacturing activities in coal-impacted communities. These communities are experiencing coal mine and coal plant closures and need support, local development, and economic revitalization. The U.S. government introduced Bipartisan Infrastructure Law (BIL) 40209 in 2022 to support communities by bolstering manufacturing supply chains for clean energy technologies produced in the United States.

"Our participation and completion of this program is a significant step for our company," said Brad MacKenzie, SonoAsh VP of Business Development. "By completing this program, SonoAsh has gained invaluable project delivery experience including detailed engineering project design review, direct and indirect economic impacts, community benefits and critical issues analysis."

SonoAsh is a process engineering company that recycles coal ash impoundments and uses them as an above-ground ore body. These legacy coal ash impoundments can be found in every geography around the U.S. wherever coal was burned as a power source.

The SonoAsh patented low-frequency process separates the coal ash into two distinct but equally valuable verticals.

The first is an engineered, low-carbon material that can be used in cement ready-mix formulas. Producers can displace up to 40% of the mix with a superior, uniform particle-size alternative that reduces cement-industry Greenhouse Gas (GHG) emissions by an equal amount.

The second is the extraction of rare and strategic technology metals and minerals from the coal ash that are essential to modern-day innovation and the green economy, and are used for solar panels, wind turbines, smart phones, and electric cars.

