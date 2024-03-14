Premier Wireless & Somatix Form New Partnership to Bring Novel Gesture-Based Remote Patient Monitoring Technology to Healthcare Organizations and Programs

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / March 14, 2024 / Over the past few years, digital and virtual healthcare solutions for hospitals, pharmacies, labs, clinics, and the home healthcare industry have evolved from a novelty into a necessity. Due to this evolutionary change in the healthcare landscape, telehealth, remote monitoring, and the Internet of Medical Things (IoMT) have become an essential part of healthcare. Tools for workforce management and communication must seamlessly merge to provide digital monitoring, coordination, and various technical resources at the touch of a button.





Somatix and Premier Wireless Partnership

Somatix and Premier Wireless partner to spread access to leading remote patient monitoring technologies.





Premier Wireless Business Technology Solutions, Inc., an Elite T-Mobile partner, has enabled innovation, communication, safety, and transformation for 30 years through novel technologies that address consumers' needs. Premier's novel CPR3 solution for healthcare patients provides a convenient, comprehensive, and customizable platform for connecting people to the resources they need most, including those for healthcare to enable health and wellbeing monitoring and promotion.

Somatix, a leader in wearable remote monitoring, believes in the power of innovating artificial intelligence technologies to provide insights that empower people to thrive in their health and wellness. Somatix does this by capturing user's Activities of Daily Living using novel gesture detection from a wrist-based wearable smartband to provide alerts, reminders, notifications, insights, and predictive analytics around them to care teams and partners. In addition to proprietary algorithms for fluid intake, falling, and smoking detection, Somatix has partnered with Roche Pharmaceuticals and Beta-i to develop a first-of-its-kind medication adherence wearable algorithm.

"We are confident that bringing our solutions together will provide the resources necessary for creating positive change in the healthcare ecosystem. Care is increasingly moving out of the hospital and into non-acute settings and patients' homes," said Dr. Charles Herman, Somatix's CEO. Jessica Bradley, Somatix's Director of Sales said, "We are looking forward to a long-lasting relationship with Premier Wireless to bring the most advanced technologies to users who can benefit from remote monitoring, helping keep them safer and healthier in their own environments."

"We've been looking for the right partner to leverage the full capabilities that our CPR3 solution offers in the home healthcare and telehealth space; Somatix's technologies offers that advantage," said Premier Wireless President & CEO, Lea Bogle. "We believe this partnership will provide individuals needing ongoing healthcare monitoring with essential technology in order to receive consistent and reliable access to the care they require from their healthcare providers and caregivers."

"Somatix is a powerful wearable device that enhances the remote patient monitoring experience. It offers an easy-to-use solution for detecting key health metrics, making it ideal for individuals living alone, those with additional health concerns, or those seeking to overcome substance abuse. This device enables remote monitoring for families or organizations, ensuring that necessary care is provided when needed," said Rocky Cross, National Healthcare Sales Manager with Premier Wireless. "When paired with CPR3, individuals can connect with healthcare providers for telehealth services and with family members for support, in addition to accessing other health and community resources. CPR3 provides a HIPAA-compliant environment that can be remotely controlled and customized for individuals in need of healthcare and other vital resources."

