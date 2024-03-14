Pace® Analytical: Pace Life Sciences Acquires New Jersey Laboratory From Curia

Former Whitehouse Analytical Laboratory is Now Part of the Pace® Laboratory Network

MINNEAPOLIS, MN / ACCESSWIRE / March 14, 2024 / Pace® Life Sciences, LLC, a contract development, and manufacturing organization (CDMO), announced today that it has acquired the Lebanon, New Jersey laboratory facility (formerly Whitehouse Analytical Laboratories) from Curia, a global contract research, development, and manufacturing (CDMO) company. For more than a decade, this site has steadily cultivated partnerships across the biopharma industry through its ability to provide expertise and speed in development and commercial analytical laboratory services.

"This acquisition builds upon our leadership in the analytical services space to support emerging drug development partners through commercialization activities," said Eric Roman, CEO of Pace®. "I am excited to leverage this expansion with the New Jersey team to further collaborate with our pharma and biopharma clients."

"Over the years, our Lebanon site has offered specialized analytical services that are highly valued by customers, and I am proud of the work that team has done," said Philip Macnabb, CEO of Curia. "However, these services fall outside of our core capabilities, and we determined that this site would be better served under the leadership of an owner with overlapping interests, while allowing us focus on our specialties-discovery, development and manufacturing of life-changing medicine."

The acquisition grows the Pace® Life Sciences network to 9 sites able to support a wide spectrum of small and large molecule analytical services, formulation development, and early-stage drug product manufacturing services. The New Jersey location allows the company to expand its capacity for FDA-registered central laboratory services, including analytical chemistry, microbiology, container closure integrity testing (CCIT), sterility, and other packaging and delivery testing services.

Pace® is a portfolio company of Leonard Green & Partners and Los Angeles-based Aurora Capital Partners.

ABOUT CURIA

Curia is a Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) with over 30 years of experience, an integrated network of 27 global sites and over 3,500 employees partnering with biopharmaceutical customers to bring life-changing therapies to market. Our biologics and small molecule offerings span discovery through commercialization, with integrated regulatory and analytical capabilities. Our scientific and process experts and state-of-the-art facilities deliver best-in-class experience across drug substance and drug product manufacturing. From curiosity to cure, we deliver every step to improve patients' lives. Visit us at curiaglobal.com.

William Blair served as exclusive financial advisor to Curia.

ABOUT PACE® LIFE SCIENCES

Pace® Life Sciences provides a full suite of contract CMC development, clinical trials materials manufacturing, regulatory compliance, consulting, and facility support services to the pharmaceutical, biopharmaceutical, and gene therapy industries. Our network of CDMO sites consists of GMP analytical testing laboratories and manufacturing support service centers. Our experienced, highly trained industry experts and our investment in state-of-the-art development and manufacturing facilities emphasize our commitment to efficiently advancing client programs through the clinic to commercialization. We are dedicated to delivering the best and most reliable services with positive customer experiences across all channels of our business. More at pacelifesciences.com.

ABOUT PACE®

Pace® makes the world a safer, healthier place. Pace® people are committed to advancing the science of the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries in our Life sciences laboratories and supporting businesses, industries, consulting firms, government agencies, and more in our Analytical Services Laboratories. Pace® offers local-level service backed by a national laboratory network. For customers with in-house labs, Pace® provides a range of professional services to keep their operations moving forward. Pace® people work in partnership with customers by providing the service, science and data they need to make critical decisions that benefit us all.

