Altimetrik, a pure-play digital business enablement company, has appointed Anguraj "Raj" Kumar Arumugam the Chief Digital Business Officer for the U.S. West region and Vikas "Vik" Krishan the Chief Digital Business Officer for Europe. They will spearhead the expansion of the company's presence across new and existing client relationships in their respective regions and will report to Chief Executive Officer Raj Sundaresan.

Arumugam brings over 25 years of leadership experience in services, specializing in digital business adoption, engineering, data analytics, cloud, and consulting. Before joining Altimetrik, he held key roles at Globant, GlobalLogic, Wipro, and TechMahindra, leading strategic digital programs for renowned global brands. He holds a bachelor's degree in mechanical engineering from Anna University and a master's degree in software systems from the Birla Institute of Technology, Pilani.

Krishan also has more than 25 years of global experience in financial services, digital, management consulting, pre- and post-deal services, and large strategic deals. He held a variety of senior leadership roles at Globant, HCL, Wipro, Logica, and EDS. He has significant cross-industry knowledge and extensive experience working with financial institutions on strategy, growth, operational excellence, performance improvement, and digital adoption. He has led engagement on numerous global transactions, facilitating the orchestration of business, technology, and operational changes to foster growth and enhance client retention.

"Raj and Vik are proven business leaders with extensive experience in building and expanding business and revenue opportunities. Their appointment aligns with our growth objectives at Altimetrik," Sundaresan said. "As business leaders take ownership and lead digital business engagement, they are looking to partner with a company that can create enterprise collaboration and greater agility. Raj and Vik have led those engagements for more than two decades."

Over the last few years, there has been substantial growth in the demand for digital business, acknowledged as both a strategic differentiator and a growth engine. Despite significant investments, companies have had limited success, facing challenges such as complexity, silos, and poor data quality. These traditional approaches hinder the seamless adoption of a holistic approach to digital business, including the integration of artificial intelligence and machine learning.

"Altimetrik has made tremendous strides evangelizing digital business and its many benefits, and I'm eager to further those conversations with current and prospective clients," said Arumugam. "This company has great resources to initiate and guide customers through a business-driven, incremental approach that ensures quick results without disruption."

"Altimetrik has established itself as a global challenger, consistently adding value to its clients and building digital businesses," added Krishan. "I am delighted to be able to join the firm and contribute to its legacy. Altimetrik has an exciting value proposition, delivered by industry practitioners who help our clients achieve incremental value on their journey to digital business."

This approach has played a pivotal role in cultivating strategic partnerships with clients across financial services, banking, payments, pharma, retail/CPG, and manufacturing sectors. The results speak to Altimetrik's commitment to driving tangible business outcomes and solidifying its position as a trusted partner in the digital business landscape.

Learn more about how Altimetrik enables digital business and unlimited growth.

About Altimetrik

Altimetrik is a pure-play digital business services company. We focus on delivering business outcomes with an agile, product-oriented approach. Our digital business methodology provides a blueprint to manage data as well as develop, scale, and launch new products to market faster. Our team of 6,000+ practitioners with software, data, cloud engineering skills help create a culture of innovation and agility that optimizes team performance, modernizes technology, and builds new business models. As a strategic partner and catalyst, Altimetrik quickly delivers results without disruption to the business.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240314208796/en/

Contacts:

Matt McLoughlin

Gregory FCA on behalf of Altimetrik

Matt@GregoryFCA.com

610-228-2123



Jeffrey Fleischman, CMO

Altimetrik

Jeffrey.Fleischman@altimetrik.com