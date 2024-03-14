A-1 Broadcast: Technology and Lifestyle Expert Stephanie Humphrey Shares How the Tech Revolution is Coming Home on TipsOnTV

NEW Innovations Designed to Make Life Easier.

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / March 14, 2024 / Technology impacts lives daily in various ways. Whether it is utilizing a smartphone to order food or retail goods, monitoring family, managing home systems, and updating work calendars; it is clear that technology is constantly changing the way people live. Modern society is constantly adapting technology to do new things to carry out almost every task while making businesses and society run more efficiently. Tech reporter, lifestyle expert and author Stephanie Humphrey offers some of the newest tech trends for 2024 that will help make life better and maybe even easier.

TECH TO HELP MANAGE FINANCES

Use Affirm to avoid breaking the bank when buying items. It allows anyone to responsibly pay over time with no late or hidden fees ever. Use Affirm at checkout online with merchants like Amazon, Priceline, The RealReal, and more. Or use the Affirm app to create a virtual card and choose the payment plan that is best. Once approved, use it just like a regular debit card or credit card at checkout to shop virtually anywhere. Whether buying headphones or booking a summer getaway, Affirm is a smart way to keep any purchase on a budget. For more information, visit www.affirm.com

ENTERTAINMENT SYSTEM UPGRADE

Everyone deserves to enjoy their favorite content on a TV that is equally as delightful. The Roku Plus Series TV has bright pictures and incredible sound. Plus, it comes with the #1 Selling TV Operating System in the U.S. and Mexico making it just as easy to use. With cinematic picture quality, and the ability to connect to other smart devices in a home, it is a must have upgrade to home tech. For more information, visit www.roku.com

CUSTOMIZABLE TECH DEVICES

The GE LED PLUS Speaker & Color Bulb is a simple way to bring beautiful, customizable color and amazing surround sound to any space with no app needed. The bulb seamlessly connects to Bluetooth-enabled devices and can be controlled with the remote, allowing for adjustments to both the lighting and sound setting. Say goodbye to those bulky speakers and cluttered cords and become immersed in those favorite tunes and colors. Available at Target and Target.com.

