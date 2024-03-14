AdInMo's latest SDK offers more options to publishers and enables advertisers to truly scale in-game campaigns. With an unrivalled choice of immersive formats across display, video, audio and rewarded InGamePlay as well as new player metrics it is now the single-solution for monetization, retention and addressability.

AdInMo, the mobile in-game advertising platform has added audio and rewarded formats to its tech stack so that publishers and advertisers can now reach and monetize players with even more formats from a single ad placement.

The comprehensive InGamePlay SDK gives publishers greater choice and control on how best to monetize and retain their players in-game. For example, in-game audio ads work well in gameplay where a billboard would perhaps not be immersive and Rewarded InGamePlay encourages players to spend more time in-game, increasing retention and generating a positive impact on all ad monetization.

The release of AdInMo's SDK significantly enriches first-party data collection of behavioural and contextual signals as part of the company's commitment to privacy-by-design addressability. The launch includes the proprietary metric PlayerEngagementScore to measure and understand player affinity, and feeds into AdInMo's ML powered audience framework to help advertisers target those player audiences more likely to engage with their campaign.

AdInMo CEO and Co-founder Kristan Rivers says, "They say the only constant is change and both the adtech and monetization ecosystems are certainly facing major challenges right now with cookie deprecation and rising UA costs. The latest release tackles these head-on with hybrid monetization and addressability solutions.

The team is really excited to be working with our developer community to roll out a market-first single-SDK approach to monetizing in-game. We also want to challenge the norms in programmatic media buying and turn advertisers' perceptions of 'gamers' on its head. The primary goal of advertising has to be showing the right message to the right person at the right time and AdInMo's platform, underpinned by the PlayerPersonaFramework, does just that."

AdInMo's InGamePlay SDK can be downloaded here.

About AdInMo

AdInMo is the mobile in-game advertising platform that gets ads into games in a way that players love.

Our privacy-first approach to addressability and immersive ad formats non-intrusively create enhanced brand experiences that engage player audiences. Players see relevant ads based on AdInMo's contextual and behavioural first-party data insights.

Brand advertisers reach new audiences, game developers make more money and players keep on playing. It's a win-win-win.

