Artemis Alpha Trust Plc - PDMR Shareholding

LONDON, United Kingdom, March 14

ARTEMIS ALPHA TRUST PLC (the 'Company')

LEI: 549300MQXY2QXEIL3756

Notification of transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities ('PDMRs') and persons closely associated with them

Artemis Alpha Trust plc (the 'Company') has been notified that Lokin Arka Aspinall-Kumar, a connected person to Mr Kartik Kumar, fund manager of the Company, has purchased 2,500 ordinary shares of £0.01 each.

Following the transaction Lokin Arka Aspinall-Kumar holds 2,500 ordinary shares in the Company.

The below announcement is made in accordance with the requirements of the UK Market Abuse Regulation.