Artemis Alpha Trust Plc - PDMR Shareholding
LONDON, United Kingdom, March 14
ARTEMIS ALPHA TRUST PLC (the 'Company')
LEI: 549300MQXY2QXEIL3756
Notification of transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities ('PDMRs') and persons closely associated with them
Artemis Alpha Trust plc (the 'Company') has been notified that Lokin Arka Aspinall-Kumar, a connected person to Mr Kartik Kumar, fund manager of the Company, has purchased 2,500 ordinary shares of £0.01 each.
Following the transaction Lokin Arka Aspinall-Kumar holds 2,500 ordinary shares in the Company.
The below announcement is made in accordance with the requirements of the UK Market Abuse Regulation.
1.
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)
Name
Lokin Arka Aspinall-Kumar
2.
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/Status
Connected person to Kartik Kumar - Fund Manager of Artemis Alpha Trust plc
b)
Initial Notification/
Amendment
Initial notification
3.
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
Artemis Alpha Trust plc
b)
LEI
549300MQXY2QXEIL3756
4.
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
Description : Artemis Alpha Trust plc
Type : Ordinary shares
ISIN : GB0004355946
b)
Nature of Transaction
Acquisition of Ordinary shares of £0.01
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
d)
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
e)
Date of the transaction
13 March 2024
f)
Place of the transaction
XLON (London Stock Exchange, Main Market)
Name of authorised official of issuer responsible for making notification
Artemis Fund Managers Limited
Company Secretary
0131 225 7300
14 March 2024