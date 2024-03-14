Eastman and Patagonia Join Forces To Tackle Global Textile Waste Crisis

KINGSPORT, TN / ACCESSWIRE / March 14, 2024 / Eastman is excited to announce a partnership with Patagonia to address textile waste.

The outdoor apparel company teamed up with Eastman to recycle 8,000 pounds of pre- and post-consumer clothing waste, which Eastman processed through its molecular recycling technology. The process involves breaking down Patagonia's unusable apparel into molecular building blocks that Eastman can use to make new fibers.

"We know apparel waste is a major problem, and consumers increasingly want better, more sustainable solutions when their most loved clothing reaches the end of its life," said Natalie Banakis, materials innovation engineer for Patagonia.

"Our collaborations show the world what's possible when it comes to sustainability," said Carolina Sister Cohn, global marketing lead for Eastman textiles. "We have the technology to make the textiles industry circular, and we know it requires collaboration with innovative brands to make circular fashion possible. This is only the beginning, and we look forward to more collaborations throughout 2024."

About Eastman

Founded in 1920, Eastman is a global specialty materials company that produces a broad range of products found in items people use every day. With the purpose of enhancing the quality of life in a material way, Eastman works with customers to deliver innovative products and solutions while maintaining a commitment to safety and sustainability. The company's innovation-driven growth model takes advantage of world-class technology platforms, deep customer engagement, and differentiated application development to grow its leading positions in attractive end markets such as transportation, building and construction, and consumables. As a globally inclusive and diverse company, Eastman employs approximately 14,000 people around the world and serves customers in more than 100 countries. The company had 2023 revenue of approximately $9.2 billion and is headquartered in Kingsport, Tennessee, USA. For more information, visit?www.eastman.com.

About Patagonia

We're in business to save our home planet. Founded by Yvon Chouinard in 1973, Patagonia is?an outdoor apparel company based in Ventura, California.?As a certified B Corporation and a founding member of 1% for the Planet, the company is recognized internationally for its product quality and environmental activism, as well as?its contributions of more than $230 million to environmental organizations.?Its unique ownership structure reflects that Earth is its only shareholder: Profits not reinvested back into the business are paid as dividends to protect the planet.

Media contact

Elyse Batista

Eastman Chemical Company

Marketing Communications, U.S.

elysem.batista@eastman.com

Patagonia

Corey Simpson

Communications Manager - Product

corey.simpson@patagonia.com



View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Eastman on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: Eastman

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/eastman

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Eastman

View the original press release on accesswire.com