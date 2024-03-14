Insurtech Mylo Named 2024 "Best InsurTech Solution" in Fintech Breakthrough Awards

Fourth consecutive win for Mylo with the Fintech Breakthrough Awards

KANSAS CITY, MO / ACCESSWIRE / March 14, 2024 / Leading insurtech Mylo has been named the 2024 "Best InsurTech Solution" in its fourth consecutive Fintech Breakthrough Award win. Mylo was honored as "Best InsurTech Company" in 2023 and 2022 and earned the InsurTech Innovation Award in 2021. The FinTech Breakthrough Awards is an awards program conducted by Fintech Breakthrough, which recognizes the top companies, technologies and products in the global FinTech market today.

Mylo was selected from over 4,000 nominations worldwide for its embedded insurance solution, which provides underserved customers with the personalized guidance and expert solutions they need to grow their businesses. Mylo's patented insurance intelligence engine The Mind of Mylo efficiently analyzes data, makes expert coverage recommendations and matches needs with personalized solutions from 100+ leading carriers, whether a customer shops online or with an advisor.

"We're honored to be recognized by Fintech Breakthrough for the fourth year in a row," said David Embry, Mylo CEO. "Mylo's technology is designed to solve the challenges no other insurance agency is focused on - delivering the right recommendation for each unique need."

Fintech Breakthrough's goal is to deliver the most comprehensive analysis of the FinTech industry each year and recognize the FinTech innovators, leaders and visionaries across the world in a range of categories, including Digital Banking, Personal Finance, Lending, Payments, Investments, RegTech, InsurTech and more.

Mylo was recognized for its fourth consecutive year by the Fintech Breakthrough Awards, where the judges evaluated Mylo's innovation, performance, ease of use, functionality, value and impact in the insurtech industry.

Visit here to view the full list of Fintech Breakthrough Awards winners. To learn more about Mylo, visit choosemylo.com .

About Mylo

Mylo is amplifying insurance solutions to protect what matters. Through its patented Mind of Mylo recommendation engine, the insurtech leader connects individuals and business owners with top-rated insurance products from 100+ carriers, across business, auto, home, small group benefits, life and individual health. A growing ecosystem of 60+ channel partners and agencies embed Mylo's insurance intelligence platform. Mylo is headquartered in Kansas City, Missouri, and backed by Group 1001, the global investor with a powerful commitment to technology-driven insurance transformation. Mylo has been honored by Fintech Global's InsurTech100, Benzinga's Global Fintech Awards, Forbes' America's Best Startup Employers and more. For more information, go to www.ChooseMylo.com .

