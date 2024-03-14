Natchitoches, Louisiana--(Newsfile Corp. - March 14, 2024) - Liviniti is excited to announce Delivery on Demand, a national prescription delivery solution that supports convenience, adherence and a fast start to medication therapy. Available to eligible Liviniti clients who choose the service as an option for their members, Delivery on Demand features a web app to request prescription delivery to the location of the member's choice.

"Liviniti has a passion for innovation," says Steven T. Boyd, EVP of Business Development. "As a national leader in PBM transparency and prescription drug savings, we remove obstacles that stand in the way of optimal health outcomes. Delivery on Demand is an example of our commitment to giving clients flexible options to support their plan members who might otherwise skip medications due to lack of transportation, family responsibilities, illness or long working hours."





Easily accessed through the Liviniti mobile app, Delivery on Demand helps eligible members overcome obstacles to getting their medications when they need them. The service is enabled by technology and processes that respect privacy, data security and member satisfaction, with prescription medications delivered by professional couriers.

Delivery on Demand is offered through our partnership with ScriptDrop. Leveraging ScriptDrop technology, Delivery on Demand works with the pharmacy of the member's choice, without any need to transfer the prescription, opt in to mail order or determine whether their chosen pharmacy has its own delivery service.









ScriptDrop connects pharmacies to a network of professional couriers to offer coast-to-coast prescription delivery solutions. "ScriptDrop is honored to partner with Liviniti to make Delivery on Demand possible for their plan members," said Amanda Epp, ScriptDrop CEO. " Liviniti shares our core mission of improving long-term outcomes and understands the importance of providing options for people to get their medication, particularly those who are homebound or lack reliable transportation."

About Liviniti

Liviniti is a pioneer in pharmacy benefit innovation. Built by pharmacists, the company offers pass-through pricing within a fully transparent business model that delivers meaningful savings to clients and optimal health outcomes to members. Founded in 2011 as Southern Scripts and rebranded to Liviniti in 2023, the new name reinforces the power of medication to change lives through infinite possibilities. With an approach that delivers savings, clinical value, exceptional service and management of high-cost medications, Liviniti provides pharmacy benefit services to regional and national employers across the US. For more information, visit Liviniti.com.

About ScriptDrop

ScriptDrop is the only healthcare IT company specializing in prescription access that serves patients in all 50 states. Since 2017, ScriptDrop has been improving drug adherence by delivering medication access opportunities through a robust platform, long-term data storage, multiple service levels, and first-class customer service. To date, the company has made over 14 million deliveries across the U.S.

Media Contact:

Denise Haegele, Senior Marketing Manager

marketing@liviniti.com

