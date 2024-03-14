CNH Industrial N.V.: CNH brands recognized with iF Design Awards

CNH brands recognized with iF Design Awards

Basildon, March 14, 2024

CNH brands Case IH and STEYR have each won a prestigious iF Design Award. Since their inception in 1953, these prestigious annual awards have been renowned as a global symbol of excellence in design.

The Quadtrac 715, the highest horsepower machine Case IH has ever built, was recognized alongside the STEYR Plus Tractor, which offers all-round versatility for today's mixed and livestock farms. Both vehicles blend innovative style and aesthetics with enhanced functionality, making customers more productive while raising the profile of the design community.

"We are honored to be recognized with these iF Design Awards. On behalf of the whole CNH Design Team, I am delighted our work to bring together style and customer inspired innovation has caught the eye of judges," saidDavid Wilkie, Head of Design at CNH

Our Winning Machines

The Case IH Quadtrac 715 is designed with four large rubber tracks and articulated steering. This allows efficient cultivation and sowing during short weather windows regardless of field conditions. This innovative machine minimizes soil impact to assist plant growth while maximizing productivity and reducing fuel consumption.

The STEYR Plus Tractor emphasizes contemporary design, strength, power, and technology, including striking new hood styling with integrated road and work lights. The new design is aimed at providing a sharp and crisp aesthetic. Its improved functionality utilizes advanced technology such as telematics and automated steering to enhance the operator's experience and increase productivity.

Each award recognizes the hard work and dedication of the CNH Design Team, who are creating machines that fuse customer-inspired style and function with product quality, capability, efficiency and sustainability.

CNH Industrial (NYSE: CNHI) is a world-class equipment and services company. Driven by its purpose of Breaking New Ground, which centers on Innovation, Sustainability and Productivity, the Company provides the strategic direction, R&D capabilities, and investments that enable the success of its global and regional Brands. Globally, Case IH and New Holland supply 360° agriculture applications from machines to implements and the digital technologies that enhance them; and CASE and New Holland Construction Equipment deliver a full lineup of construction products that make the industry more productive. The Company's regionally focused Brands include: STEYR, for agricultural tractors; Raven, a leader in digital agriculture, precision technology and the development of autonomous systems; Hemisphere, a leading designer and manufacturer of high-precision satellite-based positioning, and heading technologies; Flexi-Coil, specializing in tillage and seeding systems;Miller, manufacturing application equipment; Kongskilde, providing tillage, seeding and hay & forage implements; and Eurocomach, producing a wide range of mini and midi excavators for the construction sector, including electric solutions.

Across a history spanning over two centuries, CNH has always been a pioneer in its sectors and continues to passionately innovate and drive customer efficiency and success. As a truly global company, CNH's 40,000+ employees form part of a diverse and inclusive workplace, focused on empowering customers to grow, and build, a better world.

