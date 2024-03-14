Detroit, Michigan--(Newsfile Corp. - March 14, 2024) - Dunamis Charge, Inc., a leading innovator of electric vehicle (EV) charging solutions, today announced that its Founder and CEO, Natalie King, received an invitation by the First Lady to attend the 2024 State of the Union address. This prestigious invitation served as a testament to Natalie King's groundbreaking work in the EV industry and her notable leadership in driving innovation and sustainability within the energy and EV charging sectors.

Dunamis Charge's business model, centered on producing American-made Electric Vehicle Service Equipment (EVSE) that embodies principles of innovation and environmental stewardship, aligns with President Biden's clean energy and climate change initiatives. Serving as a proponent for a more sustainable future, the Company's philosophy and practices support the Administration's vision for environmental sustainability and energy-efficient advancements in the growing EV market.

A spokesperson for Dunamis Charge expressed, "We are incredibly honored to have had our Founder and CEO, Natalie King, attend the State of the Union address. Her pioneering work and dedication to sustainable EV solutions have been truly inspiring, and we are proud that her efforts were recognized at such a prominent national event." The spokesperson further highlighted, "As the Founder and CEO of Dunamis Charge, Natalie King's invitation to the State of the Union address underscored the significant role of diversity and innovation in advancing the EV industry, while emphasizing the critical importance of environmental sustainability and the transformative impact on EV technologies."

Dunamis Charge, Inc., an affiliate of Dunamis Clean Energy Partners, LLC (established in 2012), is a woman-owned, MBE-certified OE manufacturer of Electric Vehicle Service Equipment (EVSE). Specializing in intelligent, reliable, and user-friendly Electric Vehicle Chargers, Dunamis Charge caters to various customer needs, being the first African American woman-owned EV charger manufacturer globally.

