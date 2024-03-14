Anzeige
WKN: A1CWBW | ISIN: GB00B62Z3C74 | Ticker-Symbol: 21Y
Frankfurt
14.03.24
08:05 Uhr
2,300 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
FIDELITY CHINA SPECIAL SITUATIONS PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FIDELITY CHINA SPECIAL SITUATIONS PLC 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
14.03.2024 | 15:24
85 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Fidelity China Special Situations Plc - Holding(s) in Company

Fidelity China Special Situations Plc - Holding(s) in Company

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, March 14

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

1. Issuer Details

ISIN

GB00B62Z3C74

Issuer Name

Fidelity China Special Situations PLC

UK or Non-UK Issuer

UK

2. Reason for Notification

An acquisition or disposal of voting rights; An event changing the breakdown of voting rights

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation

Name

FIL Limited

City of registered office (if applicable)

Hamilton

Country of registered office (if applicable)

Bermuda

4. Details of the shareholder

Full name of shareholder(s) if different from the person(s) subject to the notification obligation, above

City of registered office (if applicable)

Country of registered office (if applicable)

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

13-Mar-2024

6. Date on which Issuer notified

14-Mar-2024

7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation

.

% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8.A)

% of voting rights through financial instruments (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)

Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B)

Total number of voting rights held in issuer

Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached

19.100000

0.000000

19.100000

100620609

Position of previous notification (if applicable)

21.970000

0.000000

21.970000

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

8A. Voting rights attached to shares

Class/Type of shares ISIN code(if possible)

Number of direct voting rights (DTR5.1)

Number of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1)

% of direct voting rights (DTR5.1)

% of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1)

GB00B62Z3C74

243614

100376995

0.050000

19.050000

Sub Total 8.A

100620609

19.100000%

8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a))

Type of financial instrument

Expiration date

Exercise/conversion period

Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted

% of voting rights

Sub Total 8.B1

8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b))

Type of financial instrument

Expiration date

Exercise/conversion period

Physical or cash settlement

Number of voting rights

% of voting rights

Sub Total 8.B2

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

2. Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entities (please add additional rows as necessary)

Ultimate controlling person

Name of controlled undertaking

% of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

% of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

FIL Limited

FIL Limited

0.050000

0.050000%

FIL Limited

FIL Nominee (Shareholdings) Limited FIDNOM

19.020000

19.020000%

FIL Limited

FIL Nominee (Shareholdings) Limited GENPEP

0.030000

0.030000%

10. In case of proxy voting

Name of the proxy holder

The number and % of voting rights held

The date until which the voting rights will be held

11. Additional Information

FIL may exercise any voting rights attaching to Fidelity ISA or Fidelity Share plan clients beneficial share-holding unless the client has elected to exercise such rights themselves.

12. Date of Completion

14-Mar-2024

13. Place Of Completion

Dublin, Ireland.


