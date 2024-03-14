Global Payments Expert, Mark Patrick, Joins PlatformPay.io as They Expand Service Payment Services Internationally

Announcement: Payments Industry Leader Mark Patrick Joins PlatformPay.io

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / March 14, 2024 / PlatformPay.io has announced that Mark Patrick has joined PlatformPay.io's executive team as their Head of Vendor Management and Alliances. Patrick, known for his operational excellence and leadership in the Fintech sector (particularly in Asia Pacific and emerging markets), will assist to expand PlatformPay.io's service and technology offerings globally, providing further competitive advantages for their clients.





A Legacy of Leadership in Online Commerce and Fintech

With a career spanning over two decades in Fintech, Mark Patrick brings a wealth of experience as well as a global network of relationships. During his previous appointments, such as the Regional Head of E-Business Solutions: Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa at Mastercard, and Managing Director, Asia Pacific at Ingenico - he led his teams during times of rapid growth, while maintaining focus towards the intricacies and complications of global markets.

Operational excellence, at scale, is PlatformPay.io's goal. Mark Patrick's addition to the team is the ideal fit within their corporate culture, as they expand their service offerings to their clients, while maintaining the same level of service and attention to detail that has set them apart from the rest of the market.

Strategic Growth with PlatformPay.io

At PlatformPay.io, Patrick's role will be pivotal in driving the expansion of PlatformPay.io's payment solutions, with a focus on establishing and maintaining strategic partnerships with vendors and financial institutions globally. His deep understanding of the fintech landscape will help ensure that PlatformPay.io will continue to meet the highest standards of innovation, security, and efficiency.

"We are incredibly excited to welcome Mark to our team. His expertise in managing high-growth payment solutions is exactly what PlatformPay.io needs as we continue to grow and innovate in the evolving global payments ecosystem," said Kay Anderson, Chief Operating Officer at PlatformPay.io.

About PlatformPay.io

PlatformPay.io is a leader in AI-driven subscription payment programs, payment solutions, and comprehensive BPO services. Committed to innovation, security, and customer satisfaction, PlatformPay.io is redefining the way in which businesses and consumers engage with payment technology.

For more information about PlatformPay.io and its innovative approach to payment solutions, visit Platformpay.io.

