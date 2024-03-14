Tabula ICAV - Net Asset Value(s)
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, March 14
[14.03.24]
TABULA ICAV
|Fund: Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|14.03.24
|IE000LZC9NM0
|11,183,682.00
|USD
|0
|75,278,214.16
|6.7311
|Fund: Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|14.03.24
|IE000DOZYQJ7
|3,350,440.00
|EUR
|0
|19,244,876.77
|5.744
|Fund: Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|14.03.24
|IE000GETKIK8
|130,181.00
|GBP
|0
|1,177,599.75
|9.0459
|Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETF (USD)
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|14.03.24
|IE000XIITCN5
|679,347.00
|GBP
|0
|5,442,148.25
|8.0109