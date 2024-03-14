Plum Market Travel Services Advances Growth

Plum Market Travel Services Brews Up Starbucks® in US Airports

FARMINGTON, MI / ACCESSWIRE / March 14, 2024 / Plum Market Travel Services, a leading airport concessions operator and Prime Vendor, announces a strategic license agreement to operate and develop Starbucks coffee locations within U.S. airports, beginning this year.

This dynamic collaboration brings together Starbucks' renowned coffee expertise and industry leadership with Plum Market Travel Services' proven track record in managing successful food and beverage operations within the travel retail landscape. By adding the globally recognized Starbucks brand to its portfolio, Plum Market Travel Services strengthens its commitment to providing travelers with convenient, high-quality food and beverage options that cater to their on-the-go needs and preferences.

"We strive to offer travelers the top brands they enjoy, whether at home or on their journeys," says Matthew Jonna, CEO of Plum Market Travel Services. "Welcoming Starbucks as our premium coffee partner is a natural step forward as we elevate the guest experience in our new airport locations."

Each Plum Market Travel Services-operated location will have the opportunity to offer the full Starbucks experience, encompassing its iconic customer service and diverse product portfolio. Travelers can expect:

Classic and seasonal food and beverage offerings: Indulge in fan-favorite staples alongside enticing seasonal creations.

Indulge in fan-favorite staples alongside enticing seasonal creations. Rotating merchandise: Discover the exciting, limited-edition items Starbucks customers love.

Discover the exciting, limited-edition items Starbucks customers love. Seamless rewards program: Earn and redeem Starbucks Rewards for added value.

Earn and redeem Starbucks Rewards for added value. Convenient mobile ordering: Order and pay ahead through the Starbucks app for quick and easy pickup.

Plum Market Travel Services is poised to introduce Starbucks, alongside its existing portfolio of successful quick-service offerings, to travel hubs across North America throughout 2024. This strategic partnership reaffirms Plum Market Travel Services' dedication to delivering exceptional experiences for travelers while solidifying its position as a leader in the airport food and beverage landscape.

