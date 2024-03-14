

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Cryptocurrencies slipped below the flatline after Bitcoin touched a fresh all-time-high of $73.7k earlier in the trade. Bitcoin also slipped around two percent from the new peak amidst fears of a weakening of the bullish momentum. Fading hopes of an immediate rate cut also weighed on sentiment.



The price movement comes amidst two key macro-economic data releases from the U.S. Producer Price Inflation increased 0.6 percent month-over-month in February, whereas markets had expected it to be steady at 0.3 percent. Meanwhile retail sales in the U.S. increased 0.6 percent month-over-month in February, whereas markets had expected a 0.8 percent rebound from the 1.1 percent fall in January.



The spike in producer price inflation came close on the heels of a hotter-than-expected consumer price inflation reading in the U.S., revealed earlier in the week. The spike in inflationary trends has tempered expectations of an immediate monetary policy pivot by the Fed, hopes for which had been reinforced recently with the Fed Chair's not-so-hawkish Congressional testimony. The CME FedWatch tool currently shows 36.5 percent probability for a status quo on rates in June, versus 25.8 percent a week earlier and 18.3 percent a month earlier.



Overall crypto market capitalization has declined 0.80 percent overnight to $2.7 trillion, versus $2.74 trillion a day earlier. The 24-hour trading volume has also slipped 16 percent overnight to $135 billion. Market capitalization of stablecoins now stands at $148.3 billion or 5.5 percent of the overall crypto market.



Despite the negative overnight movement in the broader crypto market, meme category cryptocurrencies recorded an overnight jump of more than 7 percent in market capitalization. 45th ranked dogwifhat (WIF) surged more than 40 percent, 56th ranked Bonk (BONK) rallied around 19.5 percent, 35th ranked Pepe (PEPE) gained 14 percent whereas 9th ranked Dogecoin (DOGE) added more than 7 percent. PEPE and WIF, both hit fresh all-time highs earlier in the trade. With market capitalization jumping to $63.3 billion, meme cryptos now account for 2.34 percent of the overall crypto market.



Bitcoin traded between a low of $71,479.53 and a high of $73,750.07 in the past 24 hours. It is currently trading at $71,995.72, recording overnight losses of 0.9 percent, weekly gains of 7.3 percent and year-to-date addition of 70 percent.



Meanwhile, data from Farside Investors showed net inflows to Bitcoin Spot ETF products at $684 million on Wednesday versus the record inflows of $1.05 billion on Tuesday. Cumulative inflows have now surpassed $11.8 billion.



Ethereum traded between a low of $3,856.67 and a high of $4.022.01 in the past 24 hours in the aftermath of the deployment of the Dencun upgrade on the Ethereum mainnet. At its current price of $3,892.73, which is 20 percent below the all-time-high, Ether has recorded overnight losses of 2.3 percent. Ether is holding on to gains of 2 percent in the past week and 70 percent in 2024.



4th ranked BNB (BNB) rallied 2.1 percent overnight to trade at $599.11.



5th ranked Solana (SOL) jumped almost 10.7 percent in the past 24 hours to trade at $167.79.



6th ranked XRP (XRP) slipped 1.2 percent to trade at $0.6705.



8th ranked Cardano (ADA) increased 2.7 percent overnight to trade at $0.7706.



9th ranked Dogecoin (DOGE) gained 7.6 percent overnight to trade at $0.1807.



10th ranked Avalanche (AVAX) also added 2.3 percent in the past 24 hours and is changing hands at $54.82.



39th ranked Bittensor (TAO) slipped 9.9 percent in the past 24 hours and is the biggest laggard among the top 100 cryptocurrencies. 55th ranked Arweave (AR), 90th ranked Akash Network (AKT) and 82nd ranked Apecoin (APE) all slipped more than 8 percent in the past 24 hours.



