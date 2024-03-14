Four Coachella Valley High School Students Each Receive $20,000 College Grants

BNP Paribas Celebrates Commitment to Tennis and its Contribution to the Local Community

BNP Paribas, Europe's leading financial institution and a global sponsor of tennis, today announces it has awarded the eighth annual BNP Paribas Open Scholarships to Jose Arreola, Kamila Cortes Ramirez, Miguel Gonzalez and Nevaeh Robles from the 2024 graduating class of Coachella Valley High School in Thermal, CA.

The scholarships are granted during the BNP Paribas Open and aim to support students' pursuit of higher education, providing them with the resources they need to achieve their goals. By investing in these young minds, BNP Paribas is not only fostering individual success but also contributing to the overall development of the Coachella Valley.

The scholarship recipients all exhibit exceptional academic accomplishments and a strong commitment to tennis. Each student receives the $20,000 college grant on Thursday, March 14 at a ceremony at their school and will be recognized during an on-court presentation on Stadium 1 at the BNP Paribas Open on Saturday, March 16.

Jean-Yves Fillion, Vice-Chairman of the Board of Directors for BNP Paribas USA, said, "Our clients trust us not only for our financial expertise but also for our unwavering commitment to social causes. At the core of our business model is a dedication to giving back to the communities in which we operate. Today, we take great pride in reaffirming our support to Coachella Valley High School students through scholarship opportunities. Congratulations to Jose, Kamila, Miguel and Nevaeh who have displayed remarkable dedication both on the court and in the classroom. You optimize the future of tennis and we are confident your drive and compassion will leave an indelible mark in the college arena."

Peggy Michel, Assistant Tournament Director of the BNP Paribas Open, also added, "These scholarships serve as a compelling testament to the dedication of BNP Paribas in leveraging their partnership with the tournament to create a meaningful and positive influence across the Coachella Valley community. We are thrilled to extend our heartfelt congratulations to Jose, Kamila, Miguel and Nevaeh, the well-deserving recipients of these scholarships. We eagerly anticipate following their future accomplishments in the academic area and on the tennis court."

Jose has challenged himself academically by enrolling in Advanced Placement (AP), Concurrent Enrollment, and Dual Enrollment courses, all while maintaining a 4.3 grade point average (GPA), receiving Gold Level Recognition for a 4.0 GPA or above. Jose has been a member of the Varsity tennis team since 2022 as a doubles player and has encouraged several other young men from Coachella Valley High School to join the team as well. Jose has participated in extracurricular organizations including Friday Night Live Club as President and Ambassador, Youth Organization Council as a member, and Advancement Via Individual Determination (AVID). He was also awarded Riverside Friday Night Live Youth Ambassadors Outstanding Youth Advocate Award for demonstrating leadership throughout Riverside County.

Kamila has enrolled in AP and Honors courses and is an AVID student with a 3.8 GPA. As a member of the Varsity tennis team and Varsity track and field team, Kamila has represented the school at state and divisional competitions, winning the Girls Varsity Tennis Desert Valley League and the Girls Varsity Track and Field Desert Valley League. She has taken all she has learned from her athletic experiences and shared it with young people at Mountain Vista Elementary School volunteering as an athletic coach four times a week teaching tennis, track, volleyball, and softball. In addition, she volunteered as a ball kid at the BNP Paribas Open and volunteers as a teacher at the Christ Gospel Long Beach Children's Ministry. Kamila was recognized as a High Achiever and was awarded for her academic achievement.

Miguel currently has a 3.6 GPA and is taking several AP and Honors courses. He is also a Certificate of Honor award winner as part of the Above and Beyond Art Internship program where he took ten classes focusing on digital media and design, then he used those skills to support a local business. Miguel has used his media experience for videography with the organization Raices and the Coachella Program where he participated in a three-month program to produce an installation for the Coachella Music and Arts Festival. Since 2022, Miguel has been a member of the Varsity tennis team. He has also been involved in various community service initiatives including Friday Night Live, Youth Organization Council Alianza, and Coachella Unincorporated. Miguel was elected Associate Student Body President and Junior Class President.

Nevaeh is an AP and Honors student taking Dual Enrollment courses and maintains a 3.6 GPA. Nevaeh is an accomplished tennis player and member of the Varsity tennis team. She was recognized as the Most Valuable Player and for the 2023 season she played as Number One Singles player and was undefeated, winning the Desert Valley League. In previous seasons, Nevaeh was tennis Team Captain and played as Number One Doubles player. She is also a Snare player in the Marching Band performing at parades, events, and concerts. Nevaeh is active in her community. As part of S.O.S.A. Club she fundraised for social, cultural, and educational trips to enhance personal enrichment and is a senior representative for the Health Academy, completing 225 community services hours around health-focused initiatives.

About the BNP Paribas Open

The BNP Paribas Open is the largest combined ATP Tour Masters 1000 and WTA 1000 tennis event in the world, and one of the premier fixtures on tour having been named Tournament of the Year by both the WTA and the ATP Tour for a record-setting nine consecutive years. The 2024 BNP Paribas Open will be held at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden on March 3 17, 2024.

