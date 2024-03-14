

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - President Joe Biden has announced $3.3 billion to reconnect and rebuild communities in more than 40 states, including those that were divided by transportation infrastructure decades ago and have long been overlooked.



Biden made the announcement at the Boys & Girls Club of Greater Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Wednesday.



$36 million of the funding will go to Milwaukee Sixth Street 'Complete Streets' project.



Many other communities will receive funding under this initiative, including Atlanta, Georgia; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Portland, Oregon; Toledo, Ohio; and Detroit, Michigan.



'The Stitch' in Atlanta is receiving $158 million to reconnect midtown to downtown Atlanta.



The Chinatown Stitch in Philadelphia is receiving $159 million to construct a cap over the Vine Street Expressway in Chinatown.



The I-5 Rose Corridor Project in Portland, Oregon, is receiving $450 million to construct a highway cover and a pedestrian and bicycle-only bridge.



The I-81 Viaduct Project in Syracuse, New York, is receiving $180 million to reconnect residents with a community grid that will disperse traffic among a network of neighborhood streets.



A Multimodal Approach in Los Angeles County, California, is receiving $139 million to create 14 miles of bus priority lanes on four corridors and implement mobility hubs.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Video-Workshop: Das kleine Einmaleins der Charttechnik In diesem kostenlosen Video-Workshop von Stefan Klotter lernen Sie alles über Charttechnik. Lassen Sie sich diesen kostenfreien Workshop nicht entgehen! Hier klicken