

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - In support of President Joe Biden's Unity Agenda efforts to beat the overdose crisis, the Biden Administration is announcing the White House Challenge to Save Lives from Overdose.



The Challenge is a nationwide call-to-action to stakeholders across all sectors to save lives by committing to increase training on and access to lifesaving opioid overdose reversal medications.



Last year, the Food and Drug Administration approved naloxone - a life-saving opioid overdose reversal medication - for non-prescription, over-the-counter use.



Te Administration has urged organizations and businesses to train employees on opioid overdose reversal medications, keep the medications in first aid kits, and distribute the medications to employees and customers so they might save a life at home, work, or in their communities.



Chicago Department of Aviation (CDA) announced in February that naloxone is available in Automated External Defibrillator (AED) cabinets at pre-security and post-security locations at O'Hare and Midway International Airports.



Seventeen US-based airlines are voluntarily equipping their aircraft with opioid overdose reversal medications.



