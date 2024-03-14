The "Business of UEFA Club Competitions 2023-24 Property Profile, Sponsorship and Media Landscape" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report unfolds comprehensive insights pertinent to stakeholders encompassing the realms of European soccer's media strategies, sponsorship agreements, and club fanbase engagements, seamlessly guiding analysts, industry professionals, and sports sector workers through the intricate tapestry of UEFA's commercial triumphs and challenges.

The findings underscore the monumental social media presence of the UEFA Champions League, trailed by the Europa League and the nascent Europa Conference League, highlighting Real Madrid's zenith in club following across prominent platforms. The collection of media rights agreements, epitomized by notable broadcasters and innovating streaming services, materializes as another facet of UEFA's unmatched allure in the global sports viewership market.

Key Highlights:

Social Media Prowess: The Champions League affirms its dominance in digital engagement, overshadowing its sister competitions with an expansive 245.98 million followers.

The research further accentuates strategic additions to UEFA's Champions League sponsorship portfolio, unveiling Turkish Airlines and Oppo's recent collaborations. It converges attention towards the most advantageous kit supplier deals across the Champions League participants, spotlighting Barcelona's paramount agreement with Nike.

For any entity inclined towards the comprehensive exploration of UEFA's commercial strategies and successes, this publication emerges as an indispensable resource. The assimilated data offers an imperative guide for comprehending and navigating the ever-evolving landscape of sponsorships and media within the highest echelons of European soccer.

Exclusive Insights into UEFA Club Competitions:

The narrative woven through the research accentuates UEFA's leadership in soccer competitions, fostering an understanding of the complex commercial advancements and future potentials intrinsic to European soccer's prestigious contests. Whether for competitive analysis, strategic planning, or simply enrichment of knowledge on the state of soccer's eminent tournaments, the document encompasses the essence of commercial acumen tailored for the contemporary sports industry professional.

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

Heineken

PlayStation

Turkish Airlines

Expedia

PepsiCo

MasterCard

adidas

Just Eat

Sportradar

FedEx

Oppo

Socios.com

Sports Interactive

Topps

