MIGO Opportunities Trust Plc - Directorate Change

LONDON, United Kingdom, March 14

14 March 2024

MIGO Opportunities Trust plc

Directorate Change

MIGO Opportunities Trust plc ("MIGO" or the "Company") announces that Hugh van Cutsem has informed the Board that he plans to retire from his Non-Executive Directorship of the Company with effect from 10 July 2024.

Richard Davidson, Chairman of MIGO Opportunities Trust plc, said:

"We're enormously grateful to Hugh for his 14 years of service to MIGO. His experience was particularly valuable in helping the Board navigate the change of Investment Manager and our successful transition to Asset Value Investors last year. Following this, and with appointments of new directors over the past two years, the Board will revert to its historic composition of four non-executive directors.

"As a widely respected champion of investment companies, and MIGO shareholder, we know Hugh's enthusiasm for MIGO and the sector's value opportunities will endure. We wish him all the very best for the future."

