14.03.2024 | 16:54
BlackRock Sustainable American Income Trust Plc - Result of AGM

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, March 14

BlackRock Sustainable American Income Trust plc (LEI: 549300WWOCXSC241W468)

Results of Annual General Meeting

Following the Annual General Meeting which was held today, we are pleased to announce that all resolutions put to shareholders were passed on a vote on a poll, including ordinary resolution 10 and special resolutions 11 and 12 under special business of the Company:

Resolution 10. To grant the Directors authority to allot shares.

Resolution 11. To authorise the Directors to disapply pre-emption rights in respect of issues of new ordinary shares or the sale of ordinary shares out of treasury.

Resolution 12. To authorise the Directors to purchase the Company's ordinary shares for cancellation or to be held in treasury.

Under Listing Rule 9.6.2 a copy of the resolutions has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism, and will shortly be made available for inspection at:

https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism

Proxy votes received in favour of the resolutions were as follows:

For & Discretionary%Votes Against%Votes Withheld
Resolution 1 22,208,601 99.98% 4,740 0.02% 0
Resolution 2 22,107,136 99.59% 90,844 0.41% 15,361
Resolution 3 22,208,601 99.98% 4,740 0.02% 0
Resolution 4 21,918,147 98.71% 285,743 1.29% 9,451
Resolution 5 22,149,920 99.76% 53,970 0.24% 9,451
Resolution 6 22,158,170 99.79% 45,720 0.21% 9,451
Resolution 7 22,151,107 99.76% 52,783 0.24% 9,451
Resolution 8 22,159,844 99.84% 34,498 0.16% 18,999
Resolution 9 22,189,920 99.95% 11,358 0.05% 12,063
Resolution 10 22,188,699 99.94% 12,642 0.06% 12,000
Resolution 11 22,101,954 99.65% 77,495 0.35% 33,892
Resolution 12 20,966,709 94.42% 1,239,232 5.58% 7,400

14 March 2024



