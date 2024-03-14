BlackRock Sustainable American Income Trust Plc - Result of AGM
LONDON, United Kingdom, March 14
BlackRock Sustainable American Income Trust plc (LEI: 549300WWOCXSC241W468)
Results of Annual General Meeting
Following the Annual General Meeting which was held today, we are pleased to announce that all resolutions put to shareholders were passed on a vote on a poll, including ordinary resolution 10 and special resolutions 11 and 12 under special business of the Company:
Resolution 10. To grant the Directors authority to allot shares.
Resolution 11. To authorise the Directors to disapply pre-emption rights in respect of issues of new ordinary shares or the sale of ordinary shares out of treasury.
Resolution 12. To authorise the Directors to purchase the Company's ordinary shares for cancellation or to be held in treasury.
Under Listing Rule 9.6.2 a copy of the resolutions has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism, and will shortly be made available for inspection at:
https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism
Proxy votes received in favour of the resolutions were as follows:
|For & Discretionary
|%
|Votes Against
|%
|Votes Withheld
|Resolution 1
|22,208,601
|99.98%
|4,740
|0.02%
|0
|Resolution 2
|22,107,136
|99.59%
|90,844
|0.41%
|15,361
|Resolution 3
|22,208,601
|99.98%
|4,740
|0.02%
|0
|Resolution 4
|21,918,147
|98.71%
|285,743
|1.29%
|9,451
|Resolution 5
|22,149,920
|99.76%
|53,970
|0.24%
|9,451
|Resolution 6
|22,158,170
|99.79%
|45,720
|0.21%
|9,451
|Resolution 7
|22,151,107
|99.76%
|52,783
|0.24%
|9,451
|Resolution 8
|22,159,844
|99.84%
|34,498
|0.16%
|18,999
|Resolution 9
|22,189,920
|99.95%
|11,358
|0.05%
|12,063
|Resolution 10
|22,188,699
|99.94%
|12,642
|0.06%
|12,000
|Resolution 11
|22,101,954
|99.65%
|77,495
|0.35%
|33,892
|Resolution 12
|20,966,709
|94.42%
|1,239,232
|5.58%
|7,400
14 March 2024
