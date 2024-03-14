BlackRock Sustainable American Income Trust Plc - Dividend Declaration

LONDON, United Kingdom, March 14

BLACKROCK SUSTAINABLE AMERICAN INCOME TRUST PLC

(LEI: 549300WWOCXSC241W468)





ANNOUNCEMENT OF QUARTERLY INTERIM DIVIDEND





14 March 2024



The Board of BlackRock Sustainable American Income Trust plc is pleased to announce that the first quarterly interim dividend in respect of the year ending 31 October 2024 of 2.00p per ordinary share has been declared by the Directors, payable on 26 April 2024to holders of ordinary shares on the register at the close of business on 2 April 2024 (ex dividend date is 28 March 2024).

