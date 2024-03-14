The "Business of the Serie A 2023-24 Property Profile, Sponsorship and Media Landscape" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The sports industry is poised for another breakthrough as a new research publication offers a detailed glimpse into the business operations of the Italian Serie A for the 2023-24 season. This extensive report provides an in-depth examination of the league's lucrative sponsorships, strategic media partnerships, and a robust overview of the commercial landscape both for the individual clubs and the league as a whole.

Crafted with precision, the report showcases the Serie A's intricate network of 694 active sponsorship agreements, valued at an impressive $602.77 million. The analysis uncovers the influential role of Italian brands, revealing their significant contribution to 80% of the league's sponsorship portfolio for the upcoming season.

Key Findings Emphasize Growth and Partnership Opportunities

With a focus on the professional soccer league that stands tall among Europe's Big Five, the research illuminates the Serie A's commitment to enhancing its media and sponsorship prospects. In anticipation of new media rights agreements, the league is strategizing to secure a substantial annual revenue target of at least €1.1 billion from the forthcoming domestic rights cycle.

Spotlight on the Most Active Sectors: Business and consumer services lead the charge with 62 deals, underpinning the league's financial ecosystem.

Player Visibility: Recognizes the noteworthy marketability of star players such as Victor Osimhen and Federico Chiesa, key brands who are aligning with prominent figures within the league.

Club Insights: Diving into the specifics, Juventus FC emerges as the top receiver of sponsorship investment with a formidable $153.40 million backing from a spectrum of industry sectors.

Social Media and Digital Presence Accelerating Engagement

The profound influence of social media across Serie A clubs underlines the vital importance of digital engagement in fostering a global fanbase. This element of the report brings to light how clubs are navigating the digital terrain to amplify their presence and drive supporter interaction.

In addition, the analysis nods to Serie A's upward trend in attendance figures, a vital sign of the league's enduring appeal and a metric indicative of financial health. The report presents these insights using a variety of illustrated charts, allowing for easy visualization and comprehension of the data.

Strategic Implications for Stakeholders

The confluence of the league's media rights pursuits and sponsorship deals suggests a pivotal period for stakeholders. Brands, agencies, and investors will find this report to be an indispensable resource for strategic decision-making, enriched with timely, data-driven insights.

The comprehensive breakdown of sponsorships, media contracts, and social media stats establishes the Serie A's position as a formidable entity within the competitive sphere of European football. Indeed, this publication emerges as a pivotal contribution to understanding the commercial mechanisms that sustain the excitement and passion for Italy's premier soccer division.

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

Nike

adidas

Jeep

Puma

Emirates Airline

Paramount+

Gruppo TIM

Socios.com

MSC Cruises

Allianz

Cygames

MEDIACOM

Sorare

Emporio Armani

Electronic Arts

LeoVegas.News

Hublot

eBay

Suzuki

Mizuno

1XBET

Mapei

Suning.com

Auberge Resorts Collection

Joma

OneFootball

K-Way

Saputo

Banco BPM

Crypto.com

Panini

Pulsee Luce e Gas

Kinto

Computer Gross

Dunamu

Gruppo Sinergy

Betitaly

Deghi

Skrill

Kumho Tire

BMW

Macron

PromoTurismoFVG

Gewiss

Holding Lamioni

Balocco Ganten

Eurobet.live

RadiciGroup

AeroItalia

Beretta

Sixtus Italia

StarCasino Sport

Gatorade

ISOLA Artigianato di Sardegna

Vivaticket

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/jod7yh

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240314334570/en/

Contacts:

ResearchAndMarkets.com

Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900