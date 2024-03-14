Credo AI, the globally trusted leader in AI governance, today announced a set of new features to formalize its Governance, Risk, and Compliance (GRC) capabilities on the heels of the final European Parliament plenary vote on the EU AI Act this week.

The journey towards deploying AI responsibly and beneficially has been a global endeavor, accelerated by the introduction of generative AI technologies in 2023. This journey has reached a pivotal moment with the ratification of the EU's landmark AI Act on March 13th, 2024, setting the stage for the first global AI compliance regulation. In response, Credo AI today introduced groundbreaking enhancements to empower comprehensive GRC for AI systems, ensuring enterprises navigate the complexities of AI adoption with confidence and integrity.

GRC for AI includes a set of new features and an intuitive redesign of the Credo AI user interface. This platform update meets AI Governance Custodians where they are to streamline the jobs to be done to ensure safe and responsible AI including those specific jobs articulated in the EU AI Act. This will ensure AI governance requirements are met quickly and efficiently, so enterprises can continue to rapidly scale and adopt AI while building trust with their customers and the public.

"In today's rapidly evolving digital landscape, the essence of AI governance has transcended beyond a mere necessity-it's the lifeline that ensures your AI initiatives are not only innovative but also aligned, transparent, and compliant," said Navrina Singh, CEO and Founder of Credo AI. "The EU AI Act is the latest and one of the most comprehensive sets of AI regulations to date it's not just EU-based companies that will need to comply, but any company that is doing business in the EU. Organizations that invest in governance now, to comply with EU AI Act at scale, will be positioned for sustainable success in the rapidly evolving global AI market."

GRC for AI includes a set of new features constructed to mirror the workflows articulated in the EU AI Act, including Article 9: Risk Management Systems and Article 17: Quality Management System. Credo AI's Policy Intelligence Engine and Team ensure that the workflows align closely to existing text of regulations, to help enterprises streamline an organization's path to compliance.

GRC for AI includes:

Triggers Actions for enterprises to design and automate their AI governance workflows

Credo AI Assist for LLM-powered documentation upload and risk detection

Governance Plans for a single-pane view of governance requirements per AI use case

Streamlined redesign of AI Use Case Intake, empowering AI Governance Custodians to unite AI stakeholders for comprehensive oversight

To learn more about AI governance, risk and compliance and the specific features in this release, visit credo.ai.

About Credo AI

Credo AI is on a mission to empower organizations to responsibly build, adopt, procure, and use AI at scale. Credo AI's pioneering Governance, Risk and Compliance (GRC) platform for AI helps organizations measure, monitor and manage AI risks, while ensuring compliance with emerging global regulations and standards, like the EU AI Act, NIST, ISO.

Founded in 2020, Credo AI has been recognized as a Technology Pioneer by the World Economic Forum and recently named to the CBInsights AI 100 list, CB Insights World's Most Promising Startups list, Fast Company's Next Big Thing in Tech and Intelligent Applications Top 40 by Madrona, Goldman Sachs, Microsoft and Pitchbook. To learn more, visit: credo.ai or follow us on LinkedIn

