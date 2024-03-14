The "Business of the Bundesliga 2023-24 Property Profile, Sponsorship and Media Landscape" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Understanding the complexities of the sports industry requires deep dives into individual leagues and their commercial setups. A new research publication offers a window into Germany's premier football division, the Bundesliga, dissecting the key aspects that make up its financial ecosystem.

This report furnishes a panoramic view of the Bundesliga's economic climate, pivotal for stakeholders, sponsors, and broadcasters. It casts light on the intricate networks of sponsorship and media rights which form the bedrock of the league's revenues. The analysis also delineates the individual commercial arrangements of Bundesliga clubs, providing a holistic perspective on the organization's monetary infrastructure.

Key Highlights of the Research:

In-depth examination of the Bundesliga's media agreements, with Sky at the helm in Germany, complemented by DAZN's selective broadcasting permissions.

Spotlight on Das Erste and ZDF's role in bringing accessible highlights to a wider audience.

Analysis of the league's sponsorship landscape, including statistics on deal values and lengths.

Investigation into Bayern Munich's leading position in sponsorship income amongst Bundesliga clubs for the season.

Assessment of the business consumer services sector's prominence in club deals.

From a media standpoint, the Bundesliga continues to grow its spectators' reach with the latest rights package valued at a staggering €4.4 billion. The expansive look into the sponsorship dynamics shows an intricate composition of deals, with an average annual value in the vicinity of $8.9 million. It highlights significant partnerships, such as the kit supplier sponsorship with adidas being the most lucrative single deal in the league at $65.19 million annually.

On the social media front, the publication profiles the digital footprint of Bundesliga entities, acknowledging the power of online presence in the modern sporting narrative. Additionally, the report touches upon ticketing revenues as a vital part of the league's income, crucial for understanding the broader commercial setup of top-flight German football.

The thorough analysis equips potential investors, marketers, and sports business enthusiasts with actionable insights all instrumental in crafting strategic initiatives and recognizing the opportunities available within one of football's most auspicious markets. It provides a key resource for comprehending the synergy between sports performance and economic success.

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

Sky

DAZN

Topps

Sorare

Electronic Arts

Derbystar

Amazon Web Services

Tipico

Milka

Nike

adidas

Puma

Deutsche Telekom

GLS Group

Coca Cola

AOK

eToro

